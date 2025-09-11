Charlie Kirk: Cops Arrest Older Man as Furious Onlookers Curse Him but Shooter Still on the Loose as Conservative Commentator Fights for Life

Police have launched a major manhunt for the shooter who opened fire on conservative commentator Charlie Kirk during his event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday. Kirk was struck in the neck just as he began a Q&A session with students, with videos quickly spreading on social media showing him collapsing after the gunshot.

Officers were seen arresting an older man amid the chaos as furious witnesses shouted and cursed him. Harrowing video of the incident shared on social media shows the moment a gunshot rang out, with the 31-year-old conservative firebrand's head jerking backward in a sudden, violent motion. The identity of the shooting suspect was also not revealed.

Gunman on the Loose

As police led the older man away, furious onlookers shouted at him, with one yelling: "How dare you, you f***ing monster!" His pants appeared to be falling as he was escorted off. The arrest took place around the same time officials announced that a suspect was in custody.

However, university spokesperson Scott Trotter later clarified that the man seen in the video was not believed to be the shooter.

Trotter confirmed that the gunman was still at large, prompting UVU to lock down its campus as panic spread across the scene.

According to university officials, the shot had been fired from the top of the Losee Center, roughly 200 feet from where Kirk had been sitting.

Officials later confirmed that Kirk was in "critical condition." A source familiar with his situation told the Daily Mail that "doctors are still working on him" after he was rushed to the hospital.

Turning Point USA sources also gave an update through conservative journalist Nick Sortor, posting on X about an hour after the shooting that Kirk was "stabilizing" but remained in "critical condition."

President Donald Trump was among the first to react following reports that Kirk had been seriously wounded. He wrote on Truth Social, "We must all pray for Charlie Kirk, who has been shot. A great guy from top to bottom. GOD BLESS HIM!"

Turning Point USA, the conservative organization he co-founded, told the Daily Caller: "This is an ongoing situation. We are in the process of confirming reports that Charlie Kirk was shot. He is in the hospital, and we are praying for him at this time."

Nation Prays

Just minutes before news of the shooting spread, Kirk had shared a post on X. "WE. ARE. SO. BACK," Kirk wrote at 2.23pm EST.

"Utah Valley University is FIRED UP and READY for the first stop back on the American Comeback Tour."

The event marked the start of his "Great American Comeback Tour," though controversy had surrounded it, with 7,000 people signing a petition to block him from appearing on campus.

After the shooting, a wave of public figures called for prayers. Vice President JD Vance wrote: "Say a prayer for Charlie Kirk, a genuinely good guy and a young father." Utah senator Mike Lee added: "I am tracking the situation at Utah Valley University closely. Please join me in praying for Charlie Kirk and the students gathered there."

Right-wing commentator Candace Owens posted: "Everyone please stop what you are doing and pray for Charlie Kirk. Please." Conservative pundit Michael Knowles echoed her plea, writing: "Pray for Charlie Kirk."

Even Democratic California governor Gavin Newsom condemned the violence, calling it unacceptable. "The attack on Charlie Kirk is disgusting, vile, and reprehensible. In the United States of America, we must reject political violence in EVERY form," he said.

Images from the scene captured the panic as the crowd scattered after a single shot rang out.