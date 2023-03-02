Who Is Josh Popper? Madonna Dating Hunky Boxing Coach Who Is One of Her Children's Trainer and 35 Years Her Junior

Madonna is reportedly dating a hunky boxing coach who is 35 years younger than her. According to a DailyMail.com report, Madonna, 64, is romancing Josh Popper, 29, who has been training one of her children at Bredwinners gym in New York City. The singer could also be seen cuddling up to Popper in a series of photos uploaded on Instagram earlier this month.

Madge is currently single as well. The Queen of Pop and model Andrew Darnell ended their "very informal" romance last month, according to insiders, after the 23-year-old discovered someone closer to his own age. Needless to say, Madonna will always remain unpredictable.

Madonna In Love Again

In the series of photos posted by Madonna to her Instagram account, she can be seen squeezing Popper's right arm as he makes a fist at the gym while donning dark sunglasses and the identical floor-length black silk coat she wore to the Grammys after-party in early February.

"In a male driven world, there are always exceptions," she wrote in the Instagram story post that followed a photo of the Material Girl hugging a punching bag with the caption: "Hard to ignore the truth... that most women get demolished."

The photos were shared only a few days after Madonna received flak for her almost unrecognizably bizarre performance at the Grammy Awards.

The "Like a Prayer" singer is currently also grieving the loss of her brother Anthony Ciccone, who passed away on Sunday and coincided with her most recent separation with Darnell.

Pooper also posted the photo to his own account and added a second photo that shows him holding the pop diva in his arms while three of his friends stand on either side of them as they pose in front of a boxing ring.

However, insiders told DailyMail.com that Madonna and Popper have been having an intimate relationship and that this public display of affection wasn't just for show.

What's Brewing?

Sources told the outlet on Wednesday that Popper has been training one of Madonna's six children at his gym, Bredwinners, in New York City. Popper recently made a guest appearance in Monday's episode of "Summer House," popping up to hang out with the gang via new cast member Sam Feher. This explains why Popper's face might look familiar.

Feher had invited Popper, her trainer, to visit them in the Hamptons. The businesswoman and the athlete were attracted to each other, but the athlete declined to join the entrepreneur for a dance party on the kitchen island, so she dismissed the idea of romance.

The somewhat unknown Jersey southpaw sold life insurance before opening Bredwinners in Manhattan's Flatiron District about three years ago.

One report claims that Popper is a well-known athlete who grew up in Southern New Jersey's Egg Harbor Township and is a brilliant boxer. Madonna and Popper haven't discussed their relationship in public. Instead, they've simply shared social media images of themselves working out together.

Popper also played coy on Instagram when he shared the images of himself and his new partner at Gleason's Gym in Brooklyn, New York, on February 12.

"Another W for the books!!" wrote the upstart boxer, adding, "I wanna thank my coaches, my team and my Bredwinners family for pushing me to be my best in and out of the ring. I got some good people by my side."

However, Popper did not respond when enquiring fans asked about Madonna in the comments. In reality, the athlete did not explain how or why the singer was joining him at the gym; instead, he merely tagged her.

Popper leads a relatively low-key life, in contrast to his famous girlfriend.