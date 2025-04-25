Who Is Joseph King? 19-Year-Old Charged with Arson for Starting Massive New Jersey Wildfire that Torched 15,000 Acres

A 19-year-old man has been charged with arson for allegedly starting the massive wildfire in the New Jersey Pine Barrens that has burned through 15,000 acres, according to prosecutors. Joseph Kling, a resident of Ocean Township, is accused of starting a bonfire using wooden pallets in the vast Forked River Mountains Wilderness Area.

According to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office, the fire, started by King, exploded and went out of control after some time as he failed to put it out properly. Kling was arrested at the Ocean Township Police Department and transported to the Ocean County Jail, where he is currently being held and is awaiting his detention hearing.

Careless Attitude Puts Others in Danger

Officials said a column of smoke was first seen around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday from the Cedar Bridge Fire Tower in Barnegat Township. However, even before others could realize, the blaze intensified and spread rapidly, forcing the evacuation of more than 5,000 residents from both Ocean and Lacey townships.

By Thursday morning, the wildfire had scorched more than 15,000 acres—about 23 square miles, making it a shade larger than Manhattan Island—and had destroyed at least one commercial property.

According to the latest update from the New Jersey Forest Fire Service, the fire is only 50% contained, with 12 structures still at high risk of collapsing in the blaze. No injuries have been reported, and evacuation orders have been fully lifted.

The massive fire—one of the largest wildfires New Jersey has witnessed in decades—led to an air quality advisory across New York City, Long Island, and Westchester and Rockland counties through Thursday.

Air Quality Deteriorates

In its advisory, the department warned that the Air Quality Index (AQI) for fine particulate matter is expected to exceed 100 outdoors. Residents in affected areas have been asked to restrict strenuous outdoor activity to lower the risk of negative health effects.

Air quality conditions remain unhealthy, particularly for people with respiratory conditions such as asthma or heart issues. Anyone experiencing symptoms is encouraged to contact their doctor.

Also, officials have set up a toll-free air quality hotline (1800-535-1345) to help New York City residents stay informed about the current air quality status.

Authorities believe it may take until at least Saturday for the blaze to be fully put out.