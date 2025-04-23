New Jersey Wildfire Explodes and Spreads to,500 Acres, Prompting Thousands to Evacuate as Part of Garden State Parkway Is Closed Down

A massive wildfire erupted across 8,500 acres in New Jersey on Tuesday and is spreading at a rapid pace, prompting thousands of residents to evacuate their homes and rush for safety and closing a large stretch of the state's busiest highway.

Dubbed the Jones Road Wildfire, the fire broke out just before 7 p.m. in Lacey and Ocean Townships in Ocean County. Firefighters have been working through the night using fire engines, bulldozers, aerial resources, and ground teams, according to the New Jersey Forest Fire Service. Despite the large-scale firefighting efforts, firefighters have struggled to get control over the wildfire and was only about 10% contained as of 10:46 p.m.

New Jersey Burning

Around 3,000 residents were ordered to evacuate their homes immediately, and nearly 1,320 homes and structures were in danger from the rapidly spreading flames, the agency said. Officials said that emergency shelters were being provided to residents who had to flee their homes on short notice in areas near parts of Highways 532, 539, 72, and 9.

Widespread road closures were in place across the county on Tuesday night, including a 17-mile stretch of the Garden State Parkway, as well as Route 9, Route 532, Lakeside Drive, Jones Road, Bryant Road, and Route 72, according to the New Jersey Forest Fire Service.

Also, around 25,000 homes and businesses are without power in the area after Jersey Central Power and Light temporarily cut off electricity flow to ensure the safety of firefighters working in the affected areas.

"Safety is our top priority and all restoration timing will be determined by the safety of firefighters, our crews and the public. We appreciate your patience and understanding during this time," the company said in the statement.

Cause of Wildfire not Known

Harrowing photos show the fire ripping through forested areas alongside the New Jersey highway, with thick smoke darkening the sky on an otherwise clear and sunny day.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, Ocean County is presently experiencing conditions ranging from "abnormally dry" to "moderately dry."

So far, no injuries have been reported as a result of the wildfire. Authorities are still investigating what caused the Jones Road Wildfire and are yet to share details.