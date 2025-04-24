How Did Damien Stone Die? Popular Bodybuilding Adult Film Star Dies Suddenly Aged 32

A popular bodybuilding porn star has died due to complications from an enlarged heart. Damien Stone died last month, according to Adult Video News. He was only 32 years old. Stone was a popular adult film actor known for his incredibly muscular build.

Originally from Moldova, Stone worked with a number of big and prominent studios in the adult entertainment industry and boasted a massive fan following of over 50,000 followers on Instagram. The porn star would often post photos from his bodybuilding career on Instagram. He was also known for his versatility in front of the camera and had filmed several X-rated scenes with men, women, and transgender women.

Sudden Death

"He had the personality and the looks and everything—he was very outgoing and friendly," Fabscout founder Howard Andrew told the outlet. In 2020, Stone stepped away from mainstream adult films to focus on his bodybuilding career and OnlyFans account.

After moving to the United States from Moldova, Stone settled in Pennsylvania, where he went on to win three bodybuilding championships.

Before his death, Stone's Instagram feed was filled with photos of him working out in the gym.

One of his former directors shared memories of working with the "funny" performer. "On set, he was funny and a pleasure to work with. It's always sad to see someone young who passes before their time. I wish his family and friends condolences," Steve Cruz told AVN.

Stone was reportedly gearing up to make a major comeback to mainstream adult films days before his death.

"He was excited to come back and do stuff again, and it was not for monetary reasons because he was a pretty comfortable guy in his personal life, as far as finances," an agent told AVN.

"So, he wasn't doing it for money; he was doing it to keep his name out there and to add to his fan list and things like that — he was looking forward to it. He wasn't going to be just accepting any offer."

Unfulfilled Dreams

Stone is the second prominent gay adult film actor to die this year. Marcel Bonn, better known by his stage name Tim Kruger, was found dead in March at the age of 44. The news was shared in an emotional statement by his longtime partner, Grobes Geraet.

The exact cause of death was not revealed. However, Geraet confirmed that Kruger's death was not related to drug use or any suspicious circumstances.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share the news of the passing of our beloved Marcel, the man you all knew and loved as Tim Kruger," the statement read.

"To the public, he was the ultimate ginger pornstar; to me, he was a sweet, caring partner of over 20 years. He was also my best friend. He touched the lives of everyone who had the privilege of knowing him," it continued.

Geraet then claimed that Kruger's death was an "accident."