Who Is Joseph Gerdvil? California Man Decapitates His Parents and Their Pet Dog Before Fleeing in Stolen Golf Cart with Body Covered in Blood

An elderly couple and their dog were allegedly beheaded by their son, who, according to police, left the scene of his California mobile home park covered in blood. Officials from the Orange County Sheriff's Department said that they responded to a call around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday regarding a "domestic incident."

Upon arriving at the San Juan Mobile Estates community in San Juan Capistrano, investigators encountered a "horrific scene" that included the decapitated and mutilated bodies of an elderly man and woman, along with a decapitated dog that belonged to the married couple. The police have since identified the victims as Antoinette Gerdvil, 79, and her husband, Ronald Gerdvil, 77.

Monster Son Kills Parents

It is believed that their 41-year-old son, Joseph Gerdvil, who lived with his parents in the mobile home, killed them. He was allegedly found covered in blood nearby.

Deputies said that shortly after discovering the gruesome scene, they received reports of a "bloody male" chasing a maintenance worker in the same mobile home community. Police now allege that Joseph stole the maintenance worker's golf cart before an unidentified deputy found him near a bike trail and shot him multiple times.

He received treatment at the scene until the Orange County Fire Authority arrived and transported him to a local hospital, where he is in critical but stable condition.

Once medically cleared, the sheriff's office says the 41-year-old will be booked on two counts of homicide and will likely face additional charges and enhancements.

Motive Behind Gruesome Murders Remain Unclear

A motive for the brutal decapitations remains unknown, and authorities have not explained why the deputy shot Joseph. However, neighbor David Desmond reported seeing Joseph arguing with his father the day before.

He told Fox 11 that the younger Gerdvil was 'in his face' and 'looked angry' during the confrontation on Monday.

Another neighbor, Bob Demario, also claimed Joseph "had a drug problem."

"That's why he lived there and they kept him there," Demario said.

Online, Joseph posted numerous erratic comments about Jehovah's Witnesses and shared dissonant music on YouTube, including one video on Monday titled "Shots Fired" and another named "Pope on a Rope," featuring an image of the pope being hanged.

Others described the family as friendly and quiet.

"The lady who lived there always walked her dog in the neighborhood," Tammy Pavese said. "Everyone knew who she was."

Victoria Alford also said Antoinette and Ronald were a "very sweet couple." "And at that age, to be tragically murdered by your own son is just heartbreaking," she added.