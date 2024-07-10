Ohio Boy, 6, Mauled to Death by Family's Dog

A 6-year-old Ohio boy was mauled to death by his family dog in an attack that may have involved other dogs in the home, according to multiple news outlets.

On July 3, around 4 p.m., officers responded to a home in Lorain, Ohio, on a report of a child who had been attacked by a family dog, Lorain police said, according to Cleveland.com.

The boy, identified by the Lorain County Coroner's Office as Jaxson Dvorak, was pronounced dead at the scene, the Chronicle Telegram reports. Police told the outlet that no charges have been filed in the case and the investigation is ongoing.

'My Heart is Shattered'

"My heart is shattered," Jaxson's mother, Brittany Dvorak said on a GoFundMe page set up for Dvorak's family to help them with funeral and other expenses. "My world has collapsed. I feel like I'm in a really bad nightmare, and I'm just trying to wake myself up but it's not working."

Brittany also said her son was set to start 1st grade in the fall and that his two brothers were also grieving his loss, saying they no longer "have him to look up to or play with."

"Jaxson was such a beam of sunshine, just like all of his siblings," GoFundMe organizer Myk Werdebaugh wrote on the page. "They are a very close and loving family, and this is hitting them hard." According to the fundraiser, Jaxson "passed away due to a household accident."

Multiple Mixed Breed Dogs Possibly Involved in the Fatal Attack

Lorain police Lt. Jacob Morris told Cleveland.com that multiple mixed breed dogs may have been involved in the attack.

According to the Chronicle Telegram, the Friendship Animal Protective League in Elyria said it took two adult dogs and six puppies from the home. Executive Director Greg Willey told the outlet that the adult dogs would be tested for rabies and euthanized, while the puppies, who were housed separately in the household, will stay with the animal shelter.

The GoFundMe campaign has raised more than $13,200 as of Tuesday, July 9.