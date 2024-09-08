Who Is Joseph Couch? Army Veteran on the Loose after Opening Fire and Shooting 'Numerous People' in Kentucky Near Highway

An active shooter opened fire on as many as five people from the side of a rural Kentucky highway on Saturday evening before fleeing, triggering a large-scale manhunt, according to officials and reports. Police have identified Joseph Couch, 32, an army vet as a person of interest in the case, warning people that he is considered "armed and dangerous."

Couch allegedly began firing around 6 p.m., either from an overpass or a wooded area along the I-75 highway, roughly nine miles from London, KY, near the Daniel Boone National Forest, as reported by the Courier-Journal. Couch is described as a white male, about 5'10" tall, and weighing around 154 pounds.

Shooter on the Loose

Couch, 32, remained on the run Saturday night, hours after the shooting took place. Authorities believe he escaped into a nearby wooded area. He was reportedly arrested last month on charges of making terroristic threats but had been released on a $1,000 bond.

According to his social media accounts, Couch is a veteran of the U.S. Army.

Five people were injured in the shooting and are currently in stable condition, according to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office, as reported by CNN. Thankfully, no fatalities have been reported.

Initial reports suggest the shooter may have randomly targeted vehicles on the highway. A photo shared on social media, allegedly from the incident, shows a car's rear window shattered by a bullet.

ATF agents have been deployed to the area to help in the search efforts alongside the Kentucky State Police, according to a statement from the agency on X.

Several helicopters have also been sent to the scene, with trackers indicating they spent several hours Saturday evening circling a wooded area near the interstate.

Area on High Alert

Local authorities have advised residents to stay indoors and avoid the area near the highway as the search for the shooter continues.

"We have no clue where he is at," Kentucky State Police spokesperson Scottie Pennington told the Courier-Journal, before adding that it is still a "very active scene."

"Kentucky, we are aware of a shooting on I-75 in Laurel County. Law enforcement has shut the interstate down in both directions at exit 49. Please avoid the area. We will provide more details once they are available," Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said in a statement.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced that both the northbound and southbound lanes of I-75 were closed from exit 49 to 62 for several hours. Additionally, Route 25 was also shut down.

The Mount Vernon Fire Department alerted residents to "EXPECT SIGNIFICANT DELAYS" in a Facebook post at 8 p.m.

Governor Beshear said that he is "actively monitoring the situation" in collaboration with Kentucky State Police and the local Office of Homeland Security.

He urged everyone to "please pray for all those involved."