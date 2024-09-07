Marcee Gray: Colt Gray's Mother Made Disturbing Facebook Posts Threatening to Kill Her Estranged Husband a Year Before Son Shot Dead Four

The mother of mass school shooter Colt Gray had threatened to kill her estranged husband less than a year before their son shot and killed four people at Apalachee High School in Georgia, according to a report. Marcee Gray, 43, has a criminal history that stretches back more than 17 years, with court records showing she was in jail as recently as April.

The former quality engineer was arrested in Barrow County in November on suspicion of possessing methamphetamine, fentanyl, and muscle relaxants. She was also charged with aggravated battery, theft by taking, criminal trespass, false imprisonment, and failure to appear in January in Fitzgerald County, the Daily Mail reported.

Criminal Mother's Chilling Facebook Texts

Sources told the Daily Mail that the mother of three had "threatened to kill her husband" during one of these incidents. She also allegedly "tied up" her elderly mother and left her for 24 hours.

The exact reason that led of Marcee Gray's spiral is unclear, but she had previously shared online about "what substance abuse can do" to a family.

Over the years, she had made several disturbing Facebook posts, detailing her struggles with her estranged husband, Colin Gray, whom she accused of abuse, the outlet reported.

In November, 2022, Marcee Gray wrote: "From my husband's first memory, all he knew was abuse. Severe physical abuse (I'm talking everything from getting a broken arm at age 8 while he was totally asleep to having a barstool crack his skull open...I still rub my fingers across the scar/gouge on his scalp and think to myself 'How?! I can't even comprehend it!'...that is what substance abuse can do. To a mama, a daddy, a spouse, a sibling....you name it and it will reach them."

In a different post on the same day, Marcee wrote: "I know it's hard to understand from the outside looking in. Everyone in my and his family couldn't understand why I stayed as long as I did. Ultimately it was my own decision...

"I made a commitment to the Lord and my husband. No one but me understands the pain that my husband lives with every single day. Every single person in his life has hurt or betrayed him... And I truly believe that the Lord sent me to him because no one else was strong enough to stay by his side through thick and thin. I'm not about to give up on him now... We are just taking a break."

A month later, Marcee wrote on LinkedIn: "Finally separated from my abusive husband of almost 14yrs... Hardest shit I've ever done but we're in good hands."

In May, 2023, she again wrote in a post: "I packed myself and my babies up and relocated to my hometown in south GA. We are all good and my kids are thriving."

Strange Coincidence

That same month, police reached out to Colin Gray after receiving an FBI tip that Colt Gray had threatened to carry out a school shooting on the Discord platform. When speaking with police, Colin Gray said that he had recently separated from Colt's mother and that "she took his younger two" children.

In December 2023, Marcee Gray pleaded guilty to charges of using a license plate to conceal identity, second-degree criminal damage to property, and criminal trespass/family violence.

She was prosecuted under Georgia's First Offender Act, which allows eligible defendants to plead guilty without a formal conviction.

Court records show that she was not actually charged with drug possession related to her arrest. An arrest warrant obtained by the Daily Mail reveals that Gray was found with a glass jar containing methamphetamine, a 'baggie' with fentanyl, another 'baggie' with multiple muscle relaxants, and a glass pipe used for narcotic ingestion.

She also concealed the identity of her Nissan Rogue by attaching a tag meant for a Nissan Kick, according to the warrant.

Court documents indicate that she was sentenced to five years in jail, with the first 46 days spent in confinement and the rest on probation.

As part of her probation, she was prohibited from contacting her husband, except through a third party for matters related to their children or divorce. She was also ordered to pay $1,500 in restitution, participate in a family violence intervention program, and abstain from drugs and alcohol.

Court records also showed that she had previous misdemeanor traffic offenses in 2019, 2014, 2008, and 2007.

The earlier charges included driving under the influence of alcohol, for which she was fined $600, sentenced to 12 months of probation, and required to complete 40 hours of community service.

On April 12, Marcee faced new charges related to an aggravated battery incident from November 4, where she allegedly assaulted a 73-year-old woman by throwing her against a wall, taping her hands and feet, and breaking a bathroom mirror. She also faced charges of theft, false imprisonment, criminal trespass, and failure to appear.

Marcee's criminal history also includes misdemeanor traffic offenses from 2019, a speeding ticket in 2014, and earlier traffic violations from 2007.

The most severe penalty she faced was 12 months of probation and 40 hours of community service. she has been accused of civil fraud by a local Chevrolet dealership, which claims she purchased a 2018 Suburban with a $10,000 check bearing both her and Colin's names that was 'dishonored due to insufficient funds.'

Colt Gray was earlier investigated by the FBI.

In May 2023, Jackson County officers questioned both Gray and his father about a Discord channel believed to be that of the then-13-year-old, which allegedly contained threats about a school shooting.

The Discord account had a username written in Russian, which officers said translated to "Lanza," a reference to Adam Lanza, the shooter responsible for the Sandy Hook Elementary School tragedy.

The teen denied making the threats, telling police he had shut down his Discord account after repeated hacking attempts.

Gray's father, Colin, told investigators that his son "understands the seriousness of weapons, knows what they can do, and how to handle them properly."

Colin reportedly assured officers that he would be "mad as hell" if he found out about the allegations about his son making threats were true and that "all the guns would be taken away."

The report also noted that deputies were unable to verify the information in the tip to pursue further action.