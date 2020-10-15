John Paul Mac Isaac, the owner of the computer repair shop who handed over the hard disc belonging to Hunter Biden's damaged computer to federal authorities and former Mayor Rudy Giuliani, is fearing for his life following the expose by the New York Post.

The leaked emails revealed about a meeting between the then US Vice President Joe Biden and a top executive at a Ukrainian energy firm Burisma in 2015, months before the senior Biden allegedly pressured Ukrainian government officials into sacking a prosecutor who was probing the company.

"Dear Hunter, thank you for inviting me to DC and giving an opportunity to meet your father and spent [sic] some time together. It's realty [sic] an honor and pleasure," read the email sent by Vadym Pozharskyi, an adviser to the board of Burisma wrote in an email sent to Hunter Biden in April 2017.

In its report, The Post stated that the email was found in a damaged damaged MacBook Pro that came for repair at a shop in Delaware, the home state of Biden. The store owner handed over material retrieved from the damaged computer including the emails and raunchy videos and pictures of Hunter Biden, to the former New York Mayor, Rudy Giuliani and FBI. Apparently, the person who gave the damaged computer never came back to claim it.

Store Owner Kept a Copy of Hard Disc For 'Personal Protection'

Speaking to Daily Beast, MacIsaac claimed that Hunter Biden left three damaged laptops at his repair shop in Wilmington, Delaware, in April 2019, but never came back to either pay the $85 bill or get the data recovered from the hard disc.

Stating that he feared for his life and the life of his loved ones, the ardent Trump supporter said that apart from handing over the hard disc to FBI and Giuliani, he also made a copy for himself for personal protection. "They probably knew I had a copy because I was pretty vocal about not wanting to get murdered," he said, "so I'm going to have a copy," he told the outlet.

On being asked about his relationship with the former New York Mayor, MacIssac said, "When you're afraid and you don't know anything about the depth of the waters that you're in, you want to find a lifeguard." When questioned whether Giuliani is his 'lifeguard', he said, "Ah Shit. No comment."

MacIssac Claims Hunter Biden Came to His Shop With the Damaged Laptops

The Sun reported that the apart from the controversial emails, MacIssac also found a 12-minute video of Hunter engaging in a sex act with an unidentified woman and allegedly smoking crack on the device, as well as explicit pictures.

Revealing that initially he did not recognise Hunter when he arrived at his shop in April last year, MacIsaac said that the name was familiar. "I got him checked into the system. First name, Hunter. Last name, there was a long pause – Biden," he said, adding that the water-damaged laptop also had a Beau Biden Foundation sticker on it.

During the interview, he also gave conflicting answers on the how the contents of the damaged computer got leaked. Initially MacIsaac first told reporters he contacted the FBI about the contents of hard drive, but later said the FBI contacted him first.

The 44-year-old also gave a copy of the laptop's hard drive to Giuliani's lawyer, Robert Costello, after turning over the actual device to law enforcement, according to The Post. The outlet received the copy of the hard drive from Giuliani on October 11.