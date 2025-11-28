Sarah Beckstrom: National Guardswoman Shot by Afghan Refugee Rahmanullah Lakanwal Dies Aged 20 as Family Is Left Devastated

Sarah Beckstrom, the West Virginia National Guard soldier who was critically wounded in Wednesday's brutal attack carried out by an Afghan refugee, has died. President Trump shared the heartbreaking news of the 20-year-old's death during a Thanksgiving evening call with several military units as he reached out to them for the holiday.

"Just seconds before I went on, right now, I heard that Sarah Beckstrom of West Virginia, one of the guardsmen that we were talking about, highly respected, young, magnificent person... outstanding in every way, she's just passed away," Trump said. "She's no longer with us. She's looking down on us right now. Her parents are with her. It's just happened. She was savagely attacked, she's dead," he added.

Killed in the Line of Duty

Trump added that Beckstrom was "an incredible person — exceptional in every way." The White House said that Trump spoke with Beckstrom's parents on Thursday night. Beckstrom had been in critical condition after being shot in the head and chest while on guard duty in Washington, D.C.

"My baby girl has passed to glory. If I don't talk to you don't be offend[ed] this has been a horrible tragedy," Gary Beckstrom posted just after 6 p.m.

She was rushed straight into emergency surgery after the suspected terror attack, but doctors warned her chances were slim. Earlier on Thanksgiving Day, her father told The New York Times that he feared she would not survive her injuries.

"I'm holding her hand right now," he said.

"She has a mortal wound. It's not going to be a recovery."

His daughter had offered to cover the holiday shifts so her fellow troops could spend Thanksgiving with their families, according to Attorney General Pam Bondi. "She volunteered to be there on Thanksgiving — working today — she volunteered, as did many of those guardsmen and women, so other people could be home with their families," Bondi said Thursday morning.

Seeking Death Penalty for Lakanwal

Jeanine Pirro, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, had earlier said prosecutors would seek first-degree murder charges against Rahmanullah Lakanwal, 29, if either of the two National Guard members he allegedly shot did not survive.

Lakanwal was taken down by a third Guard member who managed to bring him down with a pocket knife, while a fourth soldier returned fire.

The Afghan national, who was rushed to a hospital afterward, is already charged with multiple counts of assault with intent to kill and illegal possession of a weapon — charges that could put him in prison for up to 15 years.

Bondi has since confirmed that prosecutors plan to seek the death penalty in Lakanwal's case.

"Devastated. Please pray for Sarah. Pray for her family," Bondi posted on X after Beckstrom's death. "America will never forget her courage. There WILL BE JUSTICE for Sarah. Continue to pray for Andrew. Thank you to President Trump — the death penalty is back."

National Guardsman Andrew Wolfe, 24, was also wounded in the attack. Like Beckstrom, he was rushed into emergency surgery and remains in the hospital.

Trump said that Wolfe is still "fighting for his life." "Hopefully, we'll get better news with respect to him," he added. "And the monster that did this is also in serious condition, but we won't even talk about him."

The two Guard members had been sworn in for their posts only a day earlier, Pirro said. Lakanwal is accused of ambushing them just a few blocks from the White House, allegedly hiding and waiting before opening fire with a .357 Smith & Wesson revolver.