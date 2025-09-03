Who is Jian Zhang? Apple's Lead Robotics Researcher Switches Side to Join Meta

Apple has lost another top artificial intelligence researcher. Jian Zhang, who led robotics research at the company, is moving to Meta to work at the Robotics Studio. His exit is part of a larger trend of departures from Apple's AI division as rivals wage a fierce quest to lure talent.

Zhang's professional background shows deep expertise in robotics and automation. He received a Bachelor of Engineering in Mechatronics Engineering from Zhejiang University and a PhD in Engineering from Purdue. He also taught at Purdue before joining Apple in 2015 to lead the company's Robotics Research team.

Most recently at Apple, Zhang's team was dedicated to experimenting with automation technologies and AI's role within future devices. Apple has been testing concepts, reports suggest, including a tabletop device with a moving display and even robotic arms to put in its retail stores.

Now at Meta, Zhang will work on the Robotics Studio in the company's Reality Labs Division. The move is part of Meta's ongoing effort to move beyond social platforms and into next-generation technology, such as robotics and immersive experiences.

Zhang is not the only top-tier researcher to depart the company in recent weeks. Three additional members of Apple's Foundation Models group have left. John Peebles and Nan Du have moved to OpenAI, and Zhao Meng has joined Anthropic. Together, they helped carve out Apple Intelligence, the headline feature of Apple's AI system intended to drive the company and its devices into the next generation.

The exits cast doubt on Apple's ability to keep pace with its competitors in the rapidly moving field of AI. Apple may need to rely more on outside technology providers rather than relying solely on its in-house models. This could mark a significant departure from the way Apple has preferred to control its technology stack.

Meanwhile, Meta has become an attractive home for AI talent. CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been known to offer cash and stock valued at hundreds of millions of dollars to hire top researchers. The company is openly jostling with other competitors like OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic in a scramble to shape the future of AI.

Apple, on the other hand, is struggling with its upgrade approach to Siri. To industry insiders, the company's difficulties in modernizing Siri and bolstering its artificial intelligence offerings have made it susceptible to defections.

The move by Zhang is another sign of the intense battle for AI talent. As the competition heats up, Apple risks losing ground if it is unable to hold onto and attract much-needed talent to fuel its next wave of innovation.