Who is Jesus Monroy? Georgia Man Arrested for Allegedly Killing 16-Year-Old Pregnant Girlfriend Mia Campos, Whose Body Was Found on the Side of the Road

A tragic case has unfolded in Loganville as a Georgia man has been charged with the murder of his pregnant ex-girlfriend, the Gwinnett County Police announced in a press release on Tuesday, July 23.

The body of Mia Campos, 16, was discovered by her family on the morning of July 15 in a wooded area near the roadway. Campos had been reported missing by her family after she left home on Sunday, July 14. Using a cell phone app, her family located her body. According to police, Campos was lured "to the entrance of her neighborhood" before being killed. She died from asphyxiation.

Six days after her body was found, on July 17, Jesus Monroy, 20, Campos' ex-boyfriend and the father of her unborn child, was initially charged with providing false statements to police. By July 23, detectives had gathered enough evidence to charge Monroy with murder, felony murder, feticide, and aggravated assault, as indicated by court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

Mia Campos was the youngest of five siblings and was expecting her first child, whom she had already named Sebastian, in September. Her disappearance and subsequent death have left her family devastated. Mia's mother, Miriam Zárate, told 11 Alive that the family found her body just minutes away from their home. Zárate described her daughter's body as swollen, cold, and purple, with her hand on her belly. Mia's father, Edward Campos, recounted the harrowing moment he found his daughter face-down, noting her lips and nose were bleeding.

As of Thursday, July 25, the court documents did not include information regarding Monroy's plea, and the Gwinnett County Police have not disclosed a motive for the crime. PEOPLE reached out to Monroy's attorney, Brandon Delfunt, for comment, but no response has been reported.

The Campos family has started a GoFundMe campaign to help cover funeral expenses and provide a dignified burial for Mia and her baby. The community has rallied around the family, offering support and condolences during this difficult time.

This tragic incident has left many in the Loganville community in shock and mourning. The loss of Mia Campos and her unborn child has highlighted the urgent need for addressing domestic violence and ensuring the safety of vulnerable individuals. The investigation continues as authorities seek justice for Mia and her family.