Former Arizona School Teacher Arrested for 'Inappropriate Relationship' with Her Student

A former teacher has been arrested for sex crimes involving a student, Buckeye police announced on Monday. Jessica Kramer, 42, was arrested following a months-long investigation.

On April 18, staff at Odyssey Institute for Advanced and International Studies reportedly received information about a possible inappropriate relationship between Kramer, who previously worked there, and a 17-year-old male student. School staff notified police, and the Buckeye Police Special Victims Unit began investigating.

According to Buckeye police, detectives learned the alleged sexual abuse began around August 2022. Kramer used to teach at the school before leaving in October 2022. Once the investigation was complete, evidence was turned over to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office. A county grand jury later indicted Kramer on multiple counts of sexual conduct with a minor.

Kramer was arrested at her Buckeye home Monday morning and booked into the Maricopa County jail. She will be the second teacher from Alabama to have been arrested over child sex crimes this month.

Earlier this month, an Alabama school teacher and married mother-of-three was arrested for allegedly sending lewd photos to a student and having sex with two boys, aged 15 and 16, as previously reported.

Chrystal Frost was arrested and charged with electronic solicitation of a child, traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act, two counts of a school employee engaging in a sex act or deviant sexual intercourse with a student under 19, and two counts of a school employee distributing obscene material to a student.