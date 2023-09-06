Alabama School Teacher Accused of Having Sex with 2 Students, Sending Lewd Photos of Herself

An Alabama school teacher and married mother-of-three who resigned from her job after allegedly sending lewd photos to a student is now accused of having sex with two boys, aged 15 and 16, according to police.

Chrystal Frost, 35, resigned from Crenshaw Christian Academy on August 23 after the administration learned that a lewd photo of the teacher was being disseminated among students at the school, according to an incident report.

Frost Sent Explicit Photos of Herself via Snapchat, Then Arranged to Meet Up for Sex

As reported by the Inside Edition, a student then informed an administrator that a 15-year-old boy, identified by the initials GT, had been sharing the photo according to the incident report. That student also said that GT said that he had sex with the teacher, the incident report alleges.

The Luverne Police Department then became involved in the investigation, and an officer spoke with the minor. The incident report says that GT told the investigator that Frost "sent him a breast nudity picture thru Snapchat," and that a week or two later the two decided to meet up and have sex.

The sex occurred "on a piece of land near or belonging to his family, for which he dropped a PIN for her to locate" GT told police, saying it happened "4-5 times" according to the incident report. GT said that he then ended contact between the two "knowing if he did not it would have continued," the incident report alleges.

Police Learned of Similar Encounter with Another Student Days Later

In his interview withpolice, GT also said that he did not believe Frost had engaged in sexual relations with any other student, but the incident report alleges that two days later police interviewed another teenager who claimed he too had sex with the teacher.

That student, identified by the initials AP, shared an account similar to the one GT told police according to the incident report. "Initial contact was about a month ago with a nude breasts photo, with coercion of a picture leading up to asking if the child knew of a place to have sex," the incident report alleges.

That place was in a neighboring county according to the incident report, with 16-year-old AP claiming that the two engaged in oral sex and then intercourse.

"The teacher made no conversation with him from arrival to ending of a sexual contact and later only sent two more pictures and then blocked him totally from Snapchat," the incident report alleges.

In the wake of these two interviews, Frost was arrested and charged with electronic solicitation of a child, traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act, two counts of a school employee engaging in a sex act or deviant sexual intercourse with a student under 19, and two counts of a school employee distributing obscene material to a student.