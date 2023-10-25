Fraser Bohm: Star Baseball Player Who Mowed Down 4 Pepperdine Sorority Students Re-Arrested and Charged with Murder

The driver who mowed down four Pepperdine University seniors in Malibu last week has been charged with murder, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department announced. Fraser Bohm, 22, was re-arrested on Tuesday and is now facing four counts of murder in connection with the deaths of Niamh Rolston, Peyton Stewart, Asha Weir, and Deslyn Williams.

The four died when a BMW, driven by Bohm the night after his 22nd birthday, collided with them as they were standing near their vehicles, close to a Pepperdine fraternity house off the Pacific Coast Highway last week. Rolston, Stewart, Weir, and Williams — all seniors from the same sorority — were declared dead at the scene.

Rearrested and Slapped with More Charges

Bohm was initially arrested and charged with gross vehicular manslaughter. However, he was released to provide detectives with the necessary time to gather evidence required for a more substantial criminal filing and conviction.

The sheriff's department is actively collecting evidence, which includes toxicology reports, speed analysis, and the execution of search warrants, as stated in a press release.

Bohm's bail has been set at $8 million, and his next court appearance is scheduled for November 1.

"The Sheriff's Department is relentlessly working to ensure we get justice for the victims' families," the department said.

The tragic incident occurred at around 8:30 pm local time near Malibu Pier and La Costa Beach. It is believed that Bohm first collided with a group of parked cars and then struck the women who were walking nearby.

Witnesses said that Bohm emerged from the incident unharmed and attempted to leave the scene before being apprehended by onlookers. The sheriff's office has also initiated a DUI investigation.

Officials noted that there was a Pepperdine fraternity party taking place in the vicinity, and the victims had intended to meet with others at the time of the tragedy.

Almost Murder

The fraternity house is located along a hazardous stretch of road known locally as "Dead Man's Curve," and exclusive photos from DailyMail.com highlight the dangers posed by the sharp bend where Bohm lost control of his BMW.

Footage obtained by KTLA from the night of the crash shows a somber Bohm being given a sobriety test by law enforcement officers, while the damaged remains of his red BMW are being towed away.

According to an earlier report by DailyMail.com, the speeding car responsible for the deaths of the four seniors had been purchased by Bohm's mother, Brooke, aged 57, with a $25,000 down payment in 2017. The remaining installments were covered by his father, Chris, aged 59.

According to an exclusive settlement document from the couple's 2018 divorce, the vehicle was gifted to Bohm on his 18th birthday.

The settlement also provides insight into the family's opulent lifestyle, which includes a secluded Malibu gated "estate" awarded to Bohm's mother in the divorce. The house was listed for sale in late September at a price of $9,750,000, but within a week, it was reduced to $8,795,000.

Realtors described the house as having a "hip, beach chic vibe" and mentioned the panoramic ocean views from the full-length deck, where one can enjoy sunrises, sunsets, watch dolphins, and take in views of Dume, Catalina, the South Bay, and the beautiful Queen's Necklace stretching to Palos Verdes.

Bohm, who is 6'4" and 190 lbs, still lives at the property, which, according to the listing, is situated in a "celebrity enclave" and features a customized chef's kitchen and terraced gardens.

Bohm is the youngest of three siblings. His sisters, Hunter, aged 25, and Haiden, aged 24, also live in the same home, along with their mother, who is a photographer.

While his current occupation is unclear, video footage unearthed by DailyMail.com reveals that Bohm was a top-rated high school pitcher and played for Oaks Christian School before graduating. Oaks Christian School is a private college prep institution near Los Angeles, with notable alumni such as Sofia Richie and Mariel Hemingway's model daughter, Dree.

Hunter is presently pursuing a degree in fashion design at the Fashion Institute of Design and Marketing in Los Angeles, according to her LinkedIn page.

Haiden, on the other hand, attended Berkeley before pursuing a course in sociology at the University of Southern California. She now works as a freelance digital marketing manager.

Their father, Chris, holds the position of Vice President of Sales West at ReCor Medical, a medical equipment manufacturer based in Palo Alto.