Who is Jensen Huang? ChatGPT Frenzy Boosts Nvidia CEO's Wealth Nearly 100% in One Year

The sudden rise of the AI industry after the introduction of ChatGPT has been proven beneficial to many, who had shown confidence in generative AI technology at the early stage. American tech giant Nvidia's CEO Jensen Huang is one of the biggest gainers, whose wealth surged 98 percent in just one year. This is the highest increase in wealth for any other US billionaire, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Who is Jensen Huang?

Jensen Huang is the world's 44th richest person and the biggest beneficiary of ChatGPT hype. Huang, an electrical engineer by qualification, is the co-founder and CEO of chip giant Nvidia.

Huang's family migrated from Taiwan to the USA when he was a child. He completed his master's degree in electrical engineering from Stanford University in 1992. In the early 1990s, Huang and fellow engineers Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem used to meet at a Denny's and talk about their dreams of enabling PCs with 3D graphics.

The trio launched Nvidia out of a condo in Fremont, California, and co-founded Nvidia in 1993 on his 30th birthday. His company dominates the market of Graphic Processing Units which it entered in 1999. Gaming brought Nvidia a revenue of $9 billion. Huang is way into ChatGPT & its possibilities.

Huang hand-delivered to OpenAI the first NVIDIA DGX AI supercomputer â€” the engine behind the large language model breakthrough powering ChatGPT in 2016. Launched late last year, ChatGPT went mainstream almost instantaneously, attracting over 100 million users, making it the fastest-growing application or tool in the history of Artificial Intelligence. His company's share prices skyrocketed because Nvidia technology is the only viable option for the training and interference processing of ChatGPT.

All Praise for ChatGPT

Huang has praised and advocated the endless possibilities of ChatGPT on many occasions and on many platforms. He has even called ChatGPT an "iPhone moment" for the Artificial Intelligence industry.

In an interview with CNBC Huang said, "We saw early on, about a decade or so ago, that this way of doing software could change everything. And we changed the company from the bottom all the way to the top and sideways. Every chip that we made was focused on artificial intelligence."