Who Is the Mother of Dave Grohl's Love Child? Foo Fighter Frontman's Relationship With Annaliese Neilsen Comes Under Scrutiny Amid Cheating Scandal

Dave Grohl's relationship with a Los Angeles hipster who ran a porn website has attracted attention following his startling revelation that he fathered a child outside of his marriage. The 55-year-old Foo Fighters frontman, Dave Grohl, is said to have developed a close relationship with Annaliese Neilsen, 40, who is heavily tattooed.

Grohl visited her home and paid her bills generously, according to a New York Post report. Neilsen (real name: Lara Neilsen) is best known for founding the now-closed alternative pornographic site God's Girls, which showcased heavily tattooed models. Earlier this week Grohl admitted to cheating on his wife Jordyn Blum and having a child "outside" of his marriage.

Mystery Over Love Child's Mother

When reached by The Post, Neilsen denied being the mother of Grohl's child and, when questioned about an affair with the rocker, she said, "That is a person who I had a brief friendship with who I know through friends of friends."

Nielsen added: "I have nothing to say except for that is absolutely false."

Although Neilsen tried to downplay her relationship with the musician, another source, who met her at the Girls Night In networking group in 2016, suggested that she was more forthcoming about her connection with Grohl.

"She had pictures ... She [had a relationship] with him for years. She would say, 'He paid for all my bills.' It's like, why are you telling us this?" the anonymous source said.

The New York Post also quotes 30-year-old Tyler Ammons, who claimed to have been Neilsen's roommate. He described an incident from 2018 when he entered the living room of their shared home and was surprised to find Grohl sitting on the sofa beside Neilsen.

"It was very weird. They were very close on the couch. I obviously knew who he was when I walked in.

"I felt uncomfortable knowing he has family and children and I left," Ammons said.

"It was casually a thing the whole time [we lived together]. She would leave and go and see him. She was going to go on tour with them around 2019."

He continued by saying that Neilsen's relationship with Grohl was "casually a thing" while he lived with her.

He also said that she reportedly made trips to visit Grohl and had shared her plans to tour with him in 2019. However, it's unclear whether she was actually part of Grohl's entourage during that period.

Secrecy Well Maintained

Neilsen launched God's Girls in 2006, a site featuring tattooed models, which earned her the title of "alt porn goddess" from Gawker. The site's 2009 FAQ described it as " an alt porn/alt erotica site with a lot of really really amazing, 100 percent exclusive pictures ... the ladies are very lovely and some of them have tattoos and piercings and rebellious haircuts," according to Gawker.

However, the site faced issues with rival Suicide Girls, who accused it of copying their style.

On Tuesday, Grohl revealed that he had been unfaithful to Blum and has recently welcomed a daughter, stating: "I've recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage. I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her.

"I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness. We're grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together."

Grohl, who has daughters Violet, 18, Harper, 15, and Ophelia, 10, had already hired a divorce attorney before disclosing the infidelity claims, a source told People in a report released on Wednesday.