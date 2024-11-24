Who is Jennifer Ann? Former America's Next Top Model Contestant sues Kanye West Sued over Alleged Sexual Assault

Kanye West, also known as Ye, faces fresh allegations as a model sues him for sexual assault. Jenn An, a former America's Next Top Model contestant, claims the incident occurred during a 2010 music video shoot for La Roux's "In for the Kill."

Jenn filed a lawsuit in a New York federal court, accusing West of assault and gender-motivated violence. Universal Music Group has also been named in the suit. She alleges that West handpicked her during the shoot, reportedly stating, "Give me the Asian girl."

The lawsuit details horrifying events. Jenn claims she was wearing lingerie when West allegedly made inappropriate comments, saying, "That's why I chose you." She accuses him of strangling her with both hands, gagging her, and forcing oral sex while repeatedly stating, "This is art. This is f**king art. I am like Picasso."

The alleged assault reportedly lasted over a minute, leaving Jenn traumatized. The music video shoot, she said, felt like a depiction of "pornographic gagging/deep throat/BDSM fetishes." Despite the allegations, neither Jenn nor West appeared in the final video for the song.

This lawsuit adds to West's growing legal troubles. In October, his former assistant Lauren Pisciotta filed a lawsuit accusing him of drugging and sexually assaulting her at a party. Pisciotta worked with West from 2021 to 2022.

West has yet to comment on the allegations.

The claims against the rapper have sparked widespread discussion. Advocates are calling for accountability in the music industry, while fans remain divided. Universal Music Group has not responded to requests for comment on their inclusion in the lawsuit.

This case highlights ongoing concerns about abuse in the entertainment industry, as more victims step forward with their stories. Jenn's lawsuit seeks justice for the alleged incident, shining a light on the need for greater protections for individuals working in creative spaces.

West's legal team is expected to respond to the claims in court. Meanwhile, this latest lawsuit continues to make headlines, adding to the controversies surrounding the rapper's career.

As the case unfolds, it underscores the broader issue of accountability for public figures accused of misconduct. For Jenn, the lawsuit represents a step toward reclaiming her voice after years of silence.