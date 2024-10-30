Who Is Jay Steven Berger? Gunman Opens Fire from Atlanta Four Seasons Hotel Balcony During Mental Health Crisis Before Bloodied Suspect Is Arrested [WATCH]

A suspected gunman was arrested after horrifying footage showed him firing from a high-rise balcony during what authorities described as a "mental health crisis" at the upscale Four Seasons hotel in Atlanta, according to reports by multiple news outlets.

The gunman identified as Jay Steven Berger, 70, was seen with blood on his face as he was transported on a stretcher Tuesday afternoon, following an intense, hours-long standoff with police. At a press briefing after the incident, officials said that Berger lives in an apartment on the 33rd floor of the Four Seasons, and staff had been alerted to his room on Tuesday morning due to a mental health episode.

Horrifying Scene

The exact nature of the "crisis" remains unclear, but footage captured by witnesses from across the street showed the suspect tossing furniture off his balcony.

SWAT teams were dispatched, and residents were evacuated after staff discovered Berger was allegedly armed. The video showed him firing across the street, apparently after noticing he was being filmed.

Berger, who was reportedly wearing a Halloween mask, allegedly shot from his balcony and through walls, injuring one officer, though the injury was non-life-threatening. The gunfire triggered a large law enforcement response, putting the hotel on lockdown and led to a standoff that ended when police arrested the suspect shortly after 4:35 p.m.

During the standoff, authorities said that Berger fired through walls and from his balcony, even throwing one of his guns into the street. Officers returned fire, and Berger was hospitalized with visible blood on his face, though his condition and specific injuries have not been revealed.

Police sent a heightened response to the hotel upon learning that Berger had firearms in his residence. Officials later confirmed that three weapons—a shotgun, a rifle, and a handgun—were recovered from his apartment.

Dangerously Armed

In video footage of the incident, a man and a woman recorded the standoff from their high-rise across the street. Initially, Berger was only seen throwing furniture off his balcony. The situation took a more dangerous turn when he suddenly pulled out a gun and began shooting in their direction.

The video cut off quickly—likely as the witnesses ducked for cover—though gunshots could still be heard nearby.

At the press conference, officials said that Berger also fired through the walls of his apartment and at neighboring buildings, with only one other officer reported injured.

After the shooting, Berger was hospitalized and listed in stable condition, though authorities did not specify any charges they plan to file.

Police and SWAT teams responded quickly to the five-star hotel, where rooms cost over $500 per night, after receiving reports of an armed man on Tuesday afternoon, as reported by WSBTV.

The shooter reportedly threw a handgun from his balcony onto the sidewalk.

Once the gunfire started, police issued a shelter-in-place order, advising those nearby to stay away from windows and avoid rooms facing the area.

Reporters on-site in Atlanta reported hearing multiple gunshots from the 53-story building, and several roads surrounding the hotel have been temporarily closed due to the ongoing situation.