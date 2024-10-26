Who is Andrew Humiston? 15-Year-Old Eldest Son Behind Murder of Five Family Members Tried to Blame Younger Brother

A tragic family murder has shaken Fall City, Washington. Fifteen-year-old Andrew Humiston now faces five first-degree murder charges and one attempted murder charge in connection with the deaths of his parents and three siblings. The shocking crime was reported by the King County Prosecutor's Office this week, leaving the community in mourning.

On Monday, police responded to Andrew's 911 call. He claimed his 13-year-old brother killed their family members before taking his own life. "He just shot my whole family and committed suicide too," Andrew told the dispatcher, according to court documents.

Upon arrival, officers found Andrew's parents, Mark and Sarah Humiston, and three of his siblings dead in their home, located about 30 minutes outside Seattle. Police soon began doubting Andrew's account. Evidence from the crime scene, autopsy findings, and statements from surviving family members suggested that Andrew had allegedly committed the murders himself.

Disturbingly, Andrew's 11-year-old sister, referred to in court as BAH, survived the attack by playing dead after being shot in the hand and neck. She managed to escape through a fire window and sought refuge at a neighbor's house, where she called 911.

BAH reported to police that she heard gunshots and screams before being shot by Andrew. During the call, she confirmed to dispatchers that it was her brother, Andrew, who had carried out the attack. She also revealed that Andrew had accessed their father's locked gun, a Glock pistol, kept in a lockbox to which only he knew the combination.

Court documents indicate that Andrew had recently faced disciplinary issues at home for failing some tests, and police suspect this may have contributed to his actions. The documents also mention that Andrew attempted to shift blame by telling 911 that his 13-year-old brother was involved, claiming the younger boy had watched inappropriate content the night before and was frightened of getting into trouble.

The community has been rocked by the loss. Friends and neighbors held a vigil on Tuesday to honor the lives lost. Local resident Lynne Trowern expressed her sadness to Fox13, saying, "I'm shocked. I kept bursting into tears. I keep seeing the faces of the children. I don't know the details or anything, but I know something terrible has happened there."

The Humistons were known to keep to themselves. Both parents homeschooled their children, with Mark Humiston working as an electrical engineer in Seattle, according to reports.

The case has attracted widespread attention, especially as it represents the 25th mass murder in the United States this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

Andrew is currently detained at the Clark Child and Family Justice Center, a juvenile detention facility. Prosecutors are petitioning the court to determine if he will be tried as an adult. If transferred to adult court, Andrew could face a sentence of 25 years to life. However, if his case remains in juvenile court, he may be detained only until he turns 25.

Who is Andrew Humiston?

Fifteen-year-old Andrew Humiston, the eldest surviving son of the Humiston family, was detained shortly after his 911 call and has since been charged with five counts of first-degree aggravated murder and one count of first-degree attempted murder. Each charge includes firearm enhancements and a domestic violence designation. Although currently charged as a juvenile, the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office has indicated that the severity of the crime may lead to the case being transferred to adult court. If moved to adult court, the gravity of the charges could reflect the profound impact of the loss on both the immediate family and the broader community.

A judge will decide whether to try Andrew as an adult after reviewing the case's facts, considering public interest and his status as a minor. This decision could result in life-altering consequences for the teenager, who is set to appear in court on October 25 at the Clark Child and Family Justice Center. In his initial court appearance, Andrew waived his physical presence and was represented by defense attorneys. Judge Joe Campagna cited probable cause for secure detention and issued a no-contact order with surviving family members.

When law enforcement entered the Humiston family home, the tragic scene underscored the severity of the incident. Officers found evidence of gunfire and confirmed the locations where each family member had been fatally wounded. Initial reports suggest that the weapon used may have been a handgun belonging to the family. The investigation is ongoing to determine how Andrew may have gained access to it.

The affidavit also noted that interviews with the 11-year-old survivor indicated the attack appeared to have been planned, suggesting that underlying tensions within the household may have contributed to Andrew's actions.

The investigation remains ongoing as the community grapples with this profound tragedy.