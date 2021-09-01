Who is Jasmine Clifford? Anti-Vaxxer Stripper Sells Fake Covid-19 Vax Cards For $200

Jasmine Clifford, a New Jersey stripper, has been charged with selling fake Covid-19 vaccination cards. The anti-vaxxer, who was advertising the phony cards through her Instagram account, sold 250 cards until she was busted.

The Instagram influencer was charged with criminal possession of a forged instrument in the second degree, offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree, and conspiracy in the fifth degree.

Clifford Charged $250 For the Fake Cards

The Manhattan District Attorney's Office reported that Clifford, who hails from Lyndurst, would charge $200 for the fake card. The payment was taken through through Zelle or CashApp, the New York Post reported.

The customers' name would be entered in the New York State Immunization Information System by paying an extra $250. By the time, the stripper was busted, she had already made around 250 fake CDC cards along with entering 10 anti-vaxxer clients into the database.

The prosecutors revealed that Clifford, who was active on social media as a stripper called 5StarJaziii, advertised fake Centers for Disease Control and Prevention vaccination cards using an Instagram account "@AntiVaxMomma."

Clifford's Clients Included 13 Frontline Workers

The Daily Beast reported that Clifford worked with Nadayza Barkley, a medical clinic worker in Patchogue. Among those who purchased the fake vaccination cards from Clifford, included 13 frontline workers from the New York area who work in hospitals and nursing homes.

District Attorney Cy Vance said that the erring essential workers have also been charged with criminal possession of a forged instrument and one was additionally hit with a charge for paying to be entered in the NYSIIS database.

"We will continue to safeguard public health in New York with proactive investigations like these, but the stakes are too high to tackle fake vaccination cards with whack-a-mole prosecutions," Vance said, according to the outlet.

Clifford, who has deleted her Instagram account, was busted after the investigators posed as possible buyers and paid her $200 for a fake vaccine card in June. The 'buyers' asked the influencer to send the bogus card to an address in Manhattan. "On July 16, 2021, I opened a package that was addressed to the name and address I provided Clifford. Inside was a CDC COVID-19 vaccination card marked with the name and date of birth I provided to Clifford," the complaint reads.