Who Is Jasmina Midzic? Glamorous Miami Hedge Funder Known for Posting Raunchy Selfies Banned from US for Lying to Immigration Officials

A glamorous, globe-trotting hedge fund manager from Miami—known for posting selfies on Instagram—has been banned from entering the United States for five years after admitting to immigration officials that she had been working in the country illegally, according to a report.

Jasmina Midzic, a managing director at Typhon Capital Management, was detained for 26 hours at Los Angeles Airport on Sunday, the New York Post reported. The Croatian citizen had flown in from London but was ultimately refused entry into the U.S. and sent back to the UK, the outlet reported. Officials claim she admitted to illegally working her $13,000-a-month job in the US on a tourist visa

Booted Out for Being Illegal Migrant

However, when reached by the New York Post, Midzic denied any misconduct. "My friends are judges and prosecutors in the US, I would not break the law," she said. "This is horribly violating my rights on so many levels."

Midzic, 36, was on her way to the Milken Institute Global Conference—which features high-profile attendees like Elon Musk and Jill Biden—when her trip was unexpectedly cut short. "They didn't listen because I am a white European and I work for a hedge fund," she told the outlet. "They got very offended that I don't want American citizenship."

Sources familiar with the situation say the financier was heading to the U.S. to try and secure funding for Typhon Capital. According to her LinkedIn profile, Midzic previously held a managerial role at JurisTrade, a firm based in New York City.

James Koutoulas, the founder of both JurisTrade and Typhon, defended Midzic, saying that she has not broken any immigration regulations. "If they want to smear her, then I will see them in court," Koutoulas told the Post.

According to her professional bio on Typhon's website, Midzic has built up "significant international finance experience working in New York, London, Zug, Dubai, and Miami."

Although her Instagram account has since been made private, traces of her luxurious, globe-trotting lifestyle remain visible on other social media platforms. Her Facebook features photos of her skiing in the French Alps, relaxing on beaches, and celebrating with champagne.

Typhon Capital oversees around $250 million in assets, according to a Business Insider report.

Raising Eyebrows

Tricia McLaughlin, an assistant secretary at the Department of Homeland Security, told The New York Post that Midzic "violated the terms of her admission under her B1/B2 visa." "Immigration laws must be followed — those seeking to work in the United States must do so through legal and lawful means or face the consequences," McLaughlin said.

Sources told the outlet that authorities grew suspicious because of the frequency of Midzic's travel in and out of the U.S.

One insider revealed that the hedge fund executive had tried—but failed—to obtain an L1 visa in 2023. The L1 is a non-immigrant visa that allows international companies to transfer employees to U.S. offices.

Typhon Capital's founder, James Koutoulas, has also faced scrutiny in the past. The SEC launched an investigation into whether he broke federal securities laws in connection with the sale of his "Let's Go Brandon" (LBG) Coin, though the inquiry has since been closed.

Midzic isn't the only person affected by stricter immigration enforcement under the Trump administration. In a separate case, a British woman was detained after allegedly presenting incorrect paperwork while trying to cross into the U.S. from Canada.

Welsh traveler Becky Burke, 28, was detained for 19 days due to what was described as a "visa misunderstanding."