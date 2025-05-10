Trump Signs Executive Order Allowing Illegal Immigrants 'Exit Bonus' and 'Free Flight' Out of the United States or Face 'Severe Consequences'

President Trump issued an executive order on Friday approving the use of government funds to cover travel expenses and offer monetary rewards to illegal immigrants who choose to leave the country willingly.

The initiative, dubbed "Project Homecoming," orders government departments to help facilitate travel for illegal immigrants who lack proper documents, flights "at no cost to illegal aliens," concierge service at airports to help with their travel plans, and a financial reward—referred to as an "exit bonus"—for those who agree to leave the United States. "We are making it as easy as possible for illegal aliens to leave America," Trump said in a video posted on Truth Social.

Big Bonus to Leave United States

"Any illegal alien can simply show up at an airport and receive a free flight out of our country, Trump added. The president said that, by using the Department of Homeland Security's new CBP Home app, illegal immigrants can book a free flight to any foreign country.

"As long as it's not here, you can go anywhere you want," he announced.

According to the president, the "exit bonus" — set at $1,000 per migrant as announced by the Department of Homeland Security earlier this week — will ultimately save American taxpayers billions of dollars.

"Eventually, when the illegals are gone, it will save us trillions of dollars," Trump said, warning that illegal immigrants those who refuse to leave, will face "severe consequences," which may include hefty fines, imprisonment, and immediate deportation carried out at a time and in a way determined entirely by the government.

"We want you out of America," the president announced, before claiming, "If you're really good, we're going to try and help you get back in."

Clear Message from Trump

Trump's executive order directs Secretary of State Marco Rubio and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem to begin a nationwide communications campaign aimed at informing illegal immigrants about the Project Homecoming program and the penalties for not leaving the United States.

The president also urged that state and local police officers, former federal agents, and personnel from other federal agencies be given authority to help in an "intensive campaign" focused on deporting those who decline to leave voluntarily.

The White House described the initiative as a "full-scale, aggressive deportation surge," scheduled to begin within 60 days.

According to the White House, illegal immigration cost taxpayers over $150 billion in 2023 alone.

"By incentivizing voluntary departure, Project Homecoming aims to reduce these costs and restore resources for American citizens," the White House said in a statement.