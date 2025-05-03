Buckingham Palace Issues Rare Statement after Prince Harry's Legal War Over UK Security Ends and Defeat, Shocking BBC Interview

Buckingham Palace released a rare public statement after Prince Harry's failed appeal on Friday to restore his taxpayer-funded security in the UK. The Palace firmly responded to Prince Harry's allegations of an "establishment stitch-up," saying that his security issues were "examined repeatedly" by the courts.

The Duke of Sussex launched a series of sharp attacks on the Royal Family, claiming he has been estranged from King Charles, who he says "refuses to speak to him." He also said that he "doesn't know how long his father has left," has no plans to return to the UK with his wife and children, and admitted to having several 'disagreements' with family members

Final Nail in the Coffin

Harry said that he believes many of his family members may never forgive him for publishing his memoir. He also said that he was "devastated" by the court's decision to reject his security appeal, calling it an "establishment stitch-up."

Appearing heartbroken and saying he felt "let down," the Duke of Sussex accused the Royal Household of playing a role in the decision to cut his publicly funded security.

The Palace issue a statement after Harry's bombshell claims. "All of these issues have been examined repeatedly and meticulously by the courts, with the same conclusion reached on each occasion," a Palace spokesperson said of the decision to strip Harry of his security detail.

The legal team behind the decision said that providing Prince Harry with taxpayer-funded security was not justified, given that he had stepped back from his royal responsibilities.

Since Prince Harry stepped away from the Royal Family and moved to Los Angeles in 2020, his wife, Meghan Markle, and their children, Archie and Lilibet, have not returned to the UK. Harry said after the court loss that he "can't see a world in which I would bring my wife and children back to the UK at this point."

Helpless Harry Wants Reconciliation

After the court decision, Harry told the BBC from California that he wants "reconciliation" with the royal family, though he is currently not in contact with his father. "He won't speak to me because of this security stuff," Harry said, adding that he did not know how long the King had left to live.

"There have been so many disagreements between myself and some of my family," he said, adding that he has now "forgiven" them.

The palace typically keeps family matters private, but it has occasionally released public statements in response to claims that could harm its image.

In 2021, after Meghan and Harry's explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey—where Harry alleged that a royal relative had expressed "concerns" about how dark their unborn son Archie's skin might be.

The Royal Family issued a statement saying that they were "saddened" by the revelations and described the racial claims as "concerning."

"While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately," it said at the time.

In 2020 and 2021, Buckingham Palace released a limited number of statements regarding Harry and Meghan's choice to withdraw from their royal roles and relocate to the United States.