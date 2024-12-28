Who Is Japan's 'Black Widow'? Female Serial Killer Chisako Kakehi Dies at 78

Chisako Kakehi, dubbed the "Black Widow" for murdering her elderly lovers with cyanide, has died in custody at the age of 78. Authorities announced her passing on Friday, marking the end of a chilling saga that gripped Japan.

Kakehi was sentenced to death for the murders of three men, including her husband, and the attempted murder of a fourth man about a decade ago. Her crimes stunned the nation and highlighted vulnerabilities in the care and protection of elderly individuals.

According to a justice ministry official, Kakehi was found unresponsive in her cell at the Osaka detention center and later pronounced dead at a hospital on Thursday. The cause of death has not been disclosed, but Japanese media suggest it may have been due to illness.

The Supreme Court upheld Kakehi's death sentence in 2021. Justice Yuko Miyazaki described her acts as "calculated and cruel crimes" driven by a strong intent to murder. Kakehi lured her victims by presenting herself as a trustworthy life partner, gaining their confidence before administering cyanide.

Kakehi targeted elderly or ailing men, often connecting with them through dating agencies. She reportedly required potential partners to be wealthy and without children. Cyanide traces were found in at least two victims, and investigators later uncovered evidence of the poison in the trash at her Kyoto home.

Her pattern of crime initially went undetected, as the deaths were attributed to natural causes. Most victims did not undergo autopsies, leaving no immediate suspicion of foul play. However, Kakehi's arrest came after the sudden death of her 75-year-old husband, Isao Kakehi, in 2013. Forensic tests revealed he had died from cyanide poisoning, prompting authorities to reopen investigations into her previous partners.

Kakehi's case exposed gaps in police procedures, particularly the reliance on superficial examinations in cases of elderly deaths. The revelations led to greater scrutiny of autopsy practices and the need for comprehensive investigations in suspicious cases.

The chilling nature of her crimes earned Kakehi national infamy. Public fascination centered on how she manipulated her victims and concealed her actions for years. The nickname "Black Widow," referencing the deadly spider, underscored her calculated approach to preying on vulnerable men.

Her death closes a grim chapter in Japan's criminal history. While her punishment was never carried out, her story remains a stark reminder of the complexities of trust, exploitation, and justice.

Authorities have yet to release further details on her death, leaving lingering questions about her final days in detention.

