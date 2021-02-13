James Charles has taken the internet by storm with his latest social media post. The 21-year-old YouTuber has sparked controversy with a picture that showed him bald. James, who knows how to cause a stir, took to his Instagram account Thursday night to share a couple of new photos in which he donned the bald look making many social media users wonder if James Charles shaved his head or is it another scam? In one picture, the beauty vlogger was seen dressed in black with a matching face mask while getting out of a car and in the other, he is spotted sitting at a restaurant table.

Soon after the social media upload, Charles started trending on Twitter. The post, which had him caption a baby and bald emoji garnered millions of views within no time. Before sharing the scandalous post on his social media handle, the trendsetter said that his stories on the platform had been "slacking so bad recently.' A few hours later he dropped a selfie covering his head and wrote, "Wait until you guys see what I did with my hair." Soon after, he stormed social media by sharing his bald images, and a video, which shows him winking at the camera lens.

"BREAKING: James Charles to play Jeff Bezos in new biopic. Expected to hit streaming platforms this summer," a fan teased on Twitter while another fan claimed his bald look "hot" another simply asked, "why is james charles bald?" Well, James, who has a whopping 7.8 million followers on Twitter often creates a buzz for his crazy tweets. He is popular for his fashion sense and unique style, that has attracted many young girls and boys around the world.

Who is James Charles?

James Charles is a beauty youtuber and makeup artist, who became an internet sensation for his unique fashion style. He has launched his own YouTube channel, which has managed to grabbed millions of fans since 2015. Born as James Charles Dickinson, the young artiste has helmed, hosted and co-produced the YouTube Originals reality competition series 'Instant Influencer.'

His work has earned him recognition and numerous awards at various renowned platforms. He has won two People's Choice Awards, two Streamy Awards, one Shorty Award, and one Teen Choice Award, according to reports available on the internet. Charles is gay and he came out to his parents aged 12.