Who Is Izaiah Hall? Cheerleader Laken Snelling's Ex-Boyfriend Takes DNA Test in Shock Twist After She Dumped Dead Baby in Trash Bag

The ex-boyfriend of the college cheerleader accused of dumping her newborn in a trash bag is now undergoing a DNA test to determine whether he is the baby's father, according to a report. Laken Snelling, 21, once dated college quarterback Izaiah Hall before quickly moving on to former varsity basketball player Jordon Connor, according to the Daily Mail.

In a shocking development, Izaiah Hall's father revealed that his son has already provided a DNA sample to see if he was the father of the baby boy Snelling is accused of wrapping in a towel, placing in a bag, and hiding in a closet at her off-campus apartment in Lexington, Kentucky.

Twist In The Tale

Speaking from the family's secluded home in the hills of Newport, Tennessee, Justin Smith, 45, told Daily Mail, "There's a DNA test, it's already underway. Izaiah's done this to find out if he was the father."

"I'm not sure when we'll get the results. We've been told it could be a couple of weeks."

Snelling, a University of Kentucky senior, and Jordan Connor, 24, were dating, which included a professional photo shoot months before her arrest on August 30, where the couple appeared to be the perfect all-American pair. In the photos, Snelling is seen in a flowing white dress, and what looks like a small bump can be seen.

Now, new details have emerged about her previous relationship with college quarterback Izaiah Hall, who grew up just 17 miles from Snelling's hometown of White Pine, Tennessee.

Snelling and Hall also once posed together for photos. In one photo, she beams while holding a bouquet of flowers as Hall, dressed in a khaki suit and green bowtie, stands proudly beside her.

Hall, a 6'2", 190-pound athlete, became a freshman at Cumberland University in 2024, joining the roster as a quarterback after attracting heavy scouting attention as a high school football star in Anderson County, near Knoxville.

His father, Justin Smith, declined to say when Hall and Snelling ended their relationship but confirmed, "There's a DNA test, it's already underway. Izaiah's done this to find out if he was the father."

Meanwhile, Hall has kept a lower profile online, locking his social media accounts after the scandal broke. Professionally staged photos of him in uniform remain on his profile, though access is now restricted.

Father Remains a Mystery

Snelling was released on $100,000 bond after her arrest, ordered to home incarceration with her parents, and denied charges of abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence, and concealing the birth of an infant. The Fayette County Coroner's Office has so far declared the autopsy on the baby inconclusive, with more advanced tests underway.

Her last boyfriend, Jordan, once a basketball player at King University and Tusculum University, has not commented on whether he's taken a DNA test. His father declined to speak, but social media posts show him and Snelling dancing together on TikTok, sharing kisses, and posing at events — a sharp contrast to her current court appearances.

Adding to the controversy are accusations from former classmates. Sydney Kite, who went to school with Snelling, told Daily Mail: "I don't know the circumstances of what is alleged to have happened over the baby. However, I do know that Laken had many, many people that she took her personal anger out on. My sister was one of them."

Kite accused Snelling of once trying to run over a student with her Jeep, relentlessly bullying others, and even continuing harassment online. She said, "If you didn't have a certain amount of money or a certain amount of popularity, then you weren't really in Laken's circle... She was obsessed with her appearance, very obsessed with being popular and fitting in."

Other community members echoed similar claims, with Jennifer Ricker writing on Facebook: "I know this girl... she is a bully! Always treated my kids like trash in school and MANY others. She attempted to run over one of the students, and that student left school and moved schools because of HER! She has never been held accountable for anything she does."

Snelling appeared subdued at her first court hearing, dressed in bright pink and holding her father Terry's hand as they left the courtroom. According to police, she admitted to giving birth and confessed to hiding the baby in a black trash bag after attempting to clean up evidence.

Officers discovered the child's body on August 27 after receiving a call about a deceased infant hidden in a closet. Authorities have not said who made the call.