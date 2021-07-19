Who is IRYS? Meet New Virtual YouTuber of Hololive

IRYS is a virtual YouTuber or VTuber, introduced by the Japanese VTuber group called Hololive, as a Virtual singer or VSinger. She made her debut on July 11, and it was the biggest debut in the history of VTubers that garnered around 100,000 concurrent viewers. She might take the internet by storm with her talents in the upcoming weeks.

Currently, the VSinger has more than 500,000 subscribers, and they are desperately waiting for her next streaming program. Her upcoming stream is titled One Hand Clapping, and it will go live on Tuesday, July 20 at 10 am JST, 2 am GMT, or 6 pm PDT.

Who is IRYS?

A Virtual Youtuber Group called Hololive English introduced her as the first member of their new project. The project is called Project: Hope, and it will introduce a new generation of talents to the viewers with an ambition to restore hope to the world.

IRYS is the first member of Project: Hope, and she tried to encourage the viewers with her performance during her debut stream. She is described as a half-demon, half-angel by her creators, who call her Nephilim.

This is not the first time IRYS is visiting earth. She has brought hope to the world during her first visit to "The Paradise". She is back again to deliver hope because the world is filled with desperation and despair now. With her determination, songs, and lyrics, she will try to restore hope.

"The future is not what helps people; the future is made with our own hands. Salvation is hypocrisy. If people know they are to be saved, they simply will not try. From the depths of despair: a glimmer of light, the warmth of recovery. As long as we are with hope, we live. We stand tall," the description about her on the website states.

IRYS meets her fans and interacts with them through live streaming, and this week, she has scheduled for five days. Her first streaming of the week, titled mother stimulator, was held on July 19, and it featured her struggles as a new mother. The next streaming will be held on July 20, and it is titled One Hand Clapping. Watch the live streaming online here.

Hololive English is a talent agency with over 50 talented virtual creators under it, including popular VTubers Gawr Gura, Watson Amelia, and Takanashi Kiara.