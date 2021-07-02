Virtual YouTuber Kiryu Coco Graduates from Hololive; Says Goodbye to Fans in Live Stream Video

The beloved virtual YouTuber Kiryu Coco has graduated from Hololive on July 1, and she said goodbye to her fans around the globe through a live stream video. During the streaming section that featured the final segment of her satirical news show Morning Coco, the VTuber interacted with her friends and performed an idol concert for her fans. Nearly 500,000 YouTube users viewed her last stream, and it raised a donation amount of over US$160.

Ever since the virtual YouTuber announced her graduation earlier last month through a short stream, her fans were left heartbroken. They shared emotional goodbye messages, fan arts, and melancholic memes with her online through SuperChat and various social networking sites. On the day of her graduation, social media platforms were flooded with messages saying #Goodbye Coco.

The emotional messages from Coco's fans across the globe ranged from, "You are the most bright dragon" and "Thank you Kaichou for the time you spent with us. It was an honor seeing you change the world" and "I hope I can be there when you decide to do so again" to "Happy Graduation to the best Dragon ever" and "Thank you for everything you have ever done Coco. I will miss you very much Kaichou".

Who is Kiryu Coco?

She is an animated character or a talented VTuber created and promoted by Hololive, a VTuber talent agency under one of the Japanese tech entertainment companies called COVER Corporation. Shortly after her debut in December 2019 as a child dragon, she became a popular virtual YouTubers worldwide with over a million subscribers and earns nearly $1.5 million that she collected through YouTube's SuperChat donation system.

Coco described her as a 3,501-year-old child dragon studying Japanese. She came to earth from another universe because she is fond of human culture. That is the reason the character tries hard to keep her human form. She became a popular YouTuber across the globe because of her fluency in English. Coco appears online as a news presenter and interacts with her fans during her satirical program called AsaCoco Live News, through which she shares information related to her Hololive colleagues.

Why did She Graduate from Hololive?

Among virtual YouTubers, graduation means retiring from their current job to focus on a new project. But Coco never mentioned her next project when she announced her graduation through a short stream last month. She informed her fans that several reasons and many things are involved in her decision, but she cannot talk about it.

Her agency, COVER Corporation, revealed that they cannot share the reason for her graduation. "We wish to extend our deepest apologies to all the fans and collaborations for this sudden announcement. We as a company are saddened by her decision to leave, but after much deliberation between both parties, we have decided to honor her wishes," the firm stated.

The beloved virtual YouTuber Kiryu Coco has graduated from Hololive on July 1, and she said goodbye to her fans around the globe through a live stream video. During the streaming section that featured the final segment of her satirical news show Morning Coco, the VTuber interacted with her friends and performed an idol concert for her fans. Nearly 500,000 YouTube users viewed her last stream, and it raised a donation amount of over US$160.

Ever since the virtual YouTuber announced her graduation earlier last month through a short stream, her fans were left heartbroken. They shared emotional goodbye messages, fan arts, and melancholic memes with her online through SuperChat and various social networking sites. On the day of her graduation, social media platforms were flooded with messages saying #Goodbye Coco.

The emotional messages from Coco's fans across the globe ranged from, "You are the most bright dragon" and "Thank you Kaichou for the time you spent with us. It was an honor seeing you change the world" and "I hope I can be there when you decide to do so again" to "Happy Graduation to the best Dragon ever" and "Thank you for everything you have ever done Coco. I will miss you very much Kaichou".

Who is Kiryu Coco?

She is an animated character or a talented VTuber created and promoted by Hololive, a VTuber talent agency under one of the Japanese tech entertainment companies called COVER Corporation. Shortly after her debut in December 2019 as a child dragon, she became a popular virtual YouTubers worldwide with over a million subscribers and earns nearly $1.5 million that she collected through YouTube's SuperChat donation system.

Coco described her as a 3,501-year-old child dragon studying Japanese. She came to earth from another universe because she is fond of human culture. That is the reason the character tries hard to keep her human form. She became a popular YouTuber across the globe because of her fluency in English. Coco appears online as a news presenter and interacts with her fans during her satirical program called AsaCoco Live News, through which she shares information related to her Hololive colleagues.

Why did She Graduate from Hololive?

Among virtual YouTubers, graduation means retiring from their current job to focus on a new project. But Coco never mentioned her next project when she announced her graduation through a short stream last month. She informed her fans that several reasons and many things are involved in her decision, but she cannot talk about it.

Her agency, COVER Corporation revealed that they cannot share the reason for her graduation. "We wish to extend our deepest apologies to all the fans and collaborations for this sudden announcement. We as a company are saddened by her decision to leave, but after much deliberation between both parties, we have decided to honor her wishes," the firm stated.