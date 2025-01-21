Who Is Ines Knauss? Why Melania Trump's Secret Sister Who Is Her 'Guiding Light' Has Kept Herself Away from Public Eye for 20 Years

Melania Trump has long referred to her older sister as her "guiding light and inspiration," who has been a constant presence in her life for several years. However, despite their close relationship, she has not been seen in public for two decades.

Meet Ines Knauss, Melania Trump's older sister, a figure who remains largely out of the public eye but holds a special place in the hearts of the first family. Ines is also Melania's closest friend. The two share a close bond, often reminiscing about their childhood and their journey into the world of show business. Ines often posts nostalgic photos from their early years together on social media.

The Sister The World Doesn't Know Much About

At 56, Knauss has rarely been in the media spotlight. She was notably absent from her mother Amalija's funeral in January of the previous year and did not appear at her brother-in-law Donald's first inauguration in 2016.

According to sources, Ines Knauss remains a constant pillar of support and guidance for her sister Melania, 54, and her nephew Barron, 18.

The Daily Mail collected additional insights into Knauss's life through conversations with those familiar with her, an analysis of Melania's writings, and a review of Knauss's likely social media profiles.

"Melania and Ines are very close and since Melania's mother died, Ines and their father are probably the two people Melania trusts the most," an insider familiar with the first lady's thinking told the Mail.

In her memoir, released in July, Melania mentions her sister 30 times, calling her "awe-inspiring" and highlighting the strong "close bond" they shared since childhood, which deepened as they grew older.

Knauss also played a major role in Melania's wedding to Donald in 2005, serving as her maid of honor.

Everything a Secret

That's where Italian designer Luisa Bonaccorsi first met Knauss, and during a second meeting in New York, she described Knauss as "really lovely" but also very private. Bonaccorsi, who has been friends with Melania for 25 years, noted her reserved nature.

On the other hand, photographer Ale de Basseville, who had photographed Melania naked in the mid-90s in New York for a French men's magazine, recalled meeting Knauss as she was trying to prove herself in the fashion world.

"She really wanted to be in fashion, but she didn't know how to break through. Ines wasn't like the other girls you'd meet there who would act like queens. She was really decent and very gentle," he said.

Ines, along with Melania, spent their early years in Europe's fashion capitals, both aspiring to build careers in modeling and design. While Melania achieved her fashion dream, Ines did not, but she has since found success in the art world in New York. Melania often admires her sister's work and often comments positively on her artistic achievements.

"They are very close," philanthropist Audrey Gruss shared with the New York Post in 2017, describing Ines as a kind and creative individual. Both sisters are known for their keen fashion sense, and Melania recently mentioned that Ines is already aware of what the first lady plans to wear for the upcoming inauguration.

By 2020, Ines lived in a $2 million apartment in a Trump-owned building located on the Upper East Side of New York, close to Trump Tower in Manhattan, where Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner are also housed.