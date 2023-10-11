Who Is Inbar Lieberman? 25-Year-Old Israeli Woman Hailed Hero for Killing 5 Terrorists and Leading Team that Saved Kibbutz Nir Am from Invading Hamas

A brave 25-year-old Israeli woman proved to be a formidable opponent against Hamas after she successfully protected an entire kibbutz from imminent danger by mobilizing a large group of residents and neutralizing over two dozen advancing terrorists, including five Hamas terrorists she slaughtered herself.

Inbar Lieberman exhibited remarkable leadership, leading a group of fellow residents to thwart an attack by over two dozen advancing terrorists while defending their community, located merely a mile away from the Gaza Strip. Lieberman, the security coordinator of Kibbutz Nir Am since December 2022, heard explosions early on Saturday as Hamas terrorists launched an early morning surprise attack on the Jewish state, Walla News reported.

In the Line of Fire

Liberman soon realized that the sounds were different from the typical rocket attacks on the kibbutz and quickly took action. She rushed to unlock the armory and distributed firearms among the 12-member security team.

Displaying exceptional leadership and tactical acumen, the 25-year-old strategically positioned her squad of kibbutzniks across the settlement, arranging ambushes that thwarted the advancing forces.

In the ensuing confrontation, she herself killed five terrorists, while her team accounted for the lives of 20 more assailants over a four-hour period.

This transformed Nir Am into an impregnable stronghold, contrasting with neighboring kibbutzim that suffered greater losses.

Ilit Paz, cultural coordinator at Nir Am, told the news outlet Israel Hayom: "It was amazing. My husband was part of the standby unit that worked to prevent more casualties.

"They heard the shots and made contact on their own with other members of the standby unit and with Inbal — and they understood that they were told to be on standby.

"But Inbal made a decision not to wait and be jumped operationally. In fact, the fact that they did it early prevented dozens of casualties," she added.

A social media post, as reported by Maariv daily, also commended the heroic actions of Lieberman, recognizing her bravery and valor during the harrowing incident.

"When it's all over, this woman will receive the Israel Prize. The story of her heroism is a story that will go down in Israeli lore for generations. Inbal is the reason there is one kibbutz in the entire surrounding area that remains unharmed — Nir Am," the post said.

Defending Their Soil

Nir Am stands out as one of the few communities where Hamas terrorists tried to breach but were successfully thwarted.

In Ein Habsor, a moshav located in close proximity to the Gaza Strip, a small group of local defenders effectively held off a larger contingent of armed terrorists. Noam Gotliv, a resident of the moshav, shared this account with the Times of Israel.

"What happened to us was part alertness, part miracle," Gotliv said, regarding the events at Ein Habsor.

On Tuesday, Israel declared the finalization of an upgraded security barrier around the Gaza Strip, aimed at preventing militants from infiltrating the country.

This 40-mile barrier incorporates advanced radar systems, maritime sensors, and an underground sensor network to effectively detect and deter militant tunnel activity.

The existing fencing was substituted with a 'smart fence' standing at a height of 6.5 yards, equipped with an array of sensors and cameras.

Israel has engaged in four conflicts with Hamas since the group took control of Gaza almost 15 years ago, with the most recent clash occurring in May.

In the 2014 conflict, Palestinian militants tunneled into Israel, engaging in direct confrontation with Israeli troops.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz announced the successful completion of the barrier following over three years of construction. He said that this barrier now acts as an 'iron wall,' enhancing security by creating a formidable barrier between Hamas and the residents of southern Israel.

In the conflict that transpired in May, Hamas used an intricate tunnel network within Gaza but refrained from infiltrating fighters into Israel.

Hamas launched over 4,000 rockets at Israel, employing large volleys that at times overwhelmed Israel's advanced missile defense systems over an 11-day period.

In response, Israel conducted numerous airstrikes throughout the conflict, targeting strategic locations and bringing down several multistory buildings.

The war resulted in the loss of over 250 lives in Gaza, as reported by the U.N., with a minimum of 129 identified as civilians. On the Israeli side, 13 people died.

After Hamas seized power, both Israel and Egypt implemented a stringent blockade on Gaza, significantly limiting travel for the territory's 2 million Palestinian residents and causing severe economic constraints.