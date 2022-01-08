Who is 'Hilton Hotel Karen'? Bikini Clad White Woman Attacks Black Man for Being Served First; Gets Caught on Camera

An unidentified white woman was caught physically assaulting a black man after he was served first by the hotel staff at the Hilton Hotel in Rio de Janeiro. The black man was a Diamond member of the hotel.

The incident took place on the New Year's Day. The video was shared by @monty_sexton, whose name is King on Twitter. The video has received over 870,00 views since it was uploaded on Jan 1.

White Woman Punches Black Man, Pulls Hair

The white woman and her partner are seen arguing with the hotel staff for serving the priority black member before them. Sharing the video, King wrote, "Watch til the End, Drunk Racist Man and woman mad because he's Gold Or Diamond Hilton member and therefore gets service before everyone else. Hotel staff just sitting by and letting the racist woman do whatever, mind you she already touched him prior."

The video shows the black man standing by a reception desk as the white couple is surrounded by hotel security guards. "Y'all haven't de-escalated the situation because she's still right there talking," King says while talking about the white woman. "Y'all are supposed to separate the party."

Seconds later, the shouting 'Karen' lunges towards the black man and starts hitting and pulling the man's hair. The black man is seen attempting to shield himself from her blows, then he goes on to punch the woman's partner.

Despite the security guards trying to hold her off, the woman is seen again attacking the black man. It is at this point when one of the hotel staff is seen taking the black man away from the scene.

"Where is y'all's security?" he yelled. "Get her under control. Oh my god! I don't understand this. This is crazy. Where's y'all's security? Because this is unacceptable. This is unacceptable," says the man recording the video.

Victim Wasn't Allowed to Stay in the Hotel

A Twitter user, @slyfoxnyc, who goes by the name HL, commented saying that he was the man who was attacked in the video. "Can you please send the video to me so I can send to Hilton headquarters, because of this security failure the couple had the police waiting outside looking for me for hours I couldn't stay at the hotel that night because they lied saying I attacked them. Thanks for recording," HL wrote.

"What do you mean YOU couldn't stay at the hotel? What in ALL da fuqs??? @Hilton @HiltonHotels this you?" a Twitter user responded.

"Yes they came back with cops saying I attacked them waiting for hours outside the hotel with the police and @hilton wanted me to not encounter the police so I went and stayed at the Airbnb I also had rented, I was only staying at Hilton because I rented the venue for my NYE party," HL wrote.