Donald Trump Cancelled Jan. 6 Press Conference as Don Jr Rented Mar-A-Lago to Plan His Wedding?

A viral claim suggesting that former U.S. President Donald Trump cancelled his Jan.6 press conference at Mar-a-Lago as he had rented the venue to Donald Trump Jr. is found to be fake. The claim suggested that Don Jr. had rented the venue to 'plan his wedding'.

To mark the one-year-anniversary of the Capitol attack, Trump had announced to hold a press conference on January 6. However, Trump cancelled his plans and said that he will address the gathering during the upcoming rally in Arizona on January 15.

Why Did Trump Cancel His Press Conference?

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Trump said that he will discuss the important topics during the Arizona rally. "In light of the total bias and dishonesty of the January 6th Unselect Committee of Democrats, two failed Republicans, and the Fake News Media, I am canceling the January 6th Press Conference at Mar-a-Lago on Thursday, and instead will discuss many of those important topics at my rally on Saturday, January 15th, in Arizonaâ€”It will be a big crowd!" Trump said in a statement.

"What has become more and more obvious to ALL is that the LameStream Media will not report the facts that Nancy Pelosi and the Capitol Sergeant-at-Arms denied requests for the D.C. National Guard or Military to be present at the Capitol. Their emails and correspondence with the Department of Defense exist, but the media won't ask for this evidence, or report the truth! " the statement read.

Earlier, Trump's conference had raised concerns from the fellow Republicans. Speaking to Politico, Republican Sen. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia had said that it was not a good idea. "I don't think that's a good idea. I guess it depends on what he's going to say. But early assumptions are that it's going to be an aggressive statement. I just don't think it's a good idea," said the Republican.

Trump Trolled on Social Media For Cancelling the Press Conference

Soon after reports of the event being cancelled emerged, a viral claim highlighted the possible reason behind shelving of the conference. A fake press release surfaced on social media. "The DISHONEST news is spreading lies about my canceled January 6 press conference at Mar-a-Lago. Do not listen to the Lamestream Media! I did not cancel my GREAT event because of Sean Hannity's texts. I canceled because my son Donald paid me to rent the venue to plan his wedding.â€¯NO ONE can cancel better than me. Not the Radical Left, Liz "Hack" Cheney, or Antifa," read the release.

Debunking the claim being made through the dubious release, Reuters stated that it was not sent by the Trump team. The outlet further reported that the fake release appeared to be the creation of comedian and Twitter user Gabe Sanchez, who posted the same on Jan. 4, 2022.

"This was a parody presser that I made. It's very clear when you read it," Sanchez wrote while replying to another user.