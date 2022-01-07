'Unmanageable' Joy Reid Gets Fired From MSNBC Show 'The ReidOut'? Rumors on Social Media Following Tweet

Social media was rife with rumors about MSNBC host Joy Reid being fired from her show, 'The ReidOut'. A tweet by Jon Nicosia suggested that Comcast will not consider Reid during the next round of reshuffling at MSNBC.

It was in July last year when MSNBC had announced that Reid would host The ReidOut, a Washington-based weeknight commentary show in the 7 p.m. Eastern time slot. With the show, Reid became MSNBC's first black female primetime anchor.

Will Reid's Show Be Shelved by Mid-Spring?

In a viral tweet, Jon Nicosia, the President of News Cycle Media, said that his sources at Comcast have confirmed that Reid will lose her show "in the next round of reshuffling at MSNBC."

"Source @ Comcast: "Joy Reid will lose her 7p show in the next round of reshuffling at MSNBC." - "She does not have a show come mid Spring" - The "decision has been made, the only thing left is messaging on the move, which will be ratings," read the tweet.

"As was the case with Chris Cuomo at CNN, Reid has allies at Comcast, however, she is now viewed as "unmanageable" by many. Also, similar to Cuomo, it appears those allies have found out she has been "less than truthful about past incidents" 2/ (more to come)," Nicosia added.

The controversial host had recently accused Republicans of having deep hatred for U.S. President Joe Biden for having connection with the first Black president of the country, Barack Obama.

"Because unbelievably, he has become for Republicans as much of a sort of figure of hatred, a hate object, as President Obama was. You know, the Black president. Like, he was his vice president, maybe that's part of it. I don't know what it is," Reid told a panel on Wednesday. "But this is the like the most sort of norm, core Democrat ever. He's a moderate, you know, sort of ordinary Democrat. There's nothing outrageous about him, but they have cast him as some sort of demonic character," Reid added.

Social Media Celebrates Reid's Firing

Even though there was no official announcement regarding Reid's disposal from the network, social media was talking about the same.

"January 6th will go down in history as the great day @JoyAnnReid got fired from her job at MSNBC. It's literally the only thing if any importance to take place on this date and I'll be celebrating it every year!!" a tweet read.

"Whoa, you got fired! Don't let the screen door smack you in the ass on your way out, you race-baiting HAG!! See ya, wouldn't wanna be ya!" wrote a user.

"January 6 is a day I will always remember. I heard Joy Reid is being fired," wrote a user, as another added, "I heard you were being fired if thats true my Christmas prayers have been answered, you are one evil women."

"Oh joy give it up here already considered the bozo of the cable news networks... getting fired from MS NBC is like getting kicked out from your local Community College ... i'm pretty sure the person firing uou it's going to be of the race ithat you hate "the white man" opined a user.