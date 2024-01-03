Is My Demon Actor Song Kang Secretly Dating Co-star Kim Yoo Jung? Here is the Truth

My Demon stars Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung recently got embroiled in a relationship rumor after a Netizen claimed the two actors are secretly dating. The Netizen shared two Dispatch photos on TikTok, claiming the alleged relationship between the two actors. The social media post went viral online with over 3.4 million views.

The viral social media post featured two Dispatch photos featuring the secret dating lives of two celebrities. An image showed the celebrity couple getting out of a car and wearing matching outfits. The second still focused on a PDA picture. The post immediately captured the attention of several media users.

After watching the viral post, several rumors were making the rounds online about a real-life romance between My Demon stars Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung. Soon, the post got flooded with comments from the Netizens. The messages ranged from I hope that is true and my life is happier now, to congratulations to them.

Fact Check

The Dispatch photos that went viral online were not of the My Demon stars. The first photo featured Song Hye Kyo and Song Joong Ki, and the second image showed Girl's Day members Hyeri and Ryu Jun Yeol. After the social media post went viral, the uploader replied to several comments, confirming that it was fake news or a joke.

Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung captured the attention of several K-drama fans with their onscreen and offscreen chemistry. They were praised and admired by the followers of this SBS fantasy romance drama.

Previously, the two actors were involved in several dating rumors. Kim Yoo Jung was speculated to be in a romantic relationship with several celebrities, including iKON member JU-NE and idol-turned-actor Cha Sun Woo. Song Kang was also involved in a romantic relationship with actress Han So Hee after the release of the JTBC drama Nevertheless. However, both the actors did not confirm any of the rumors publicly.

My Demon introduced Song Kang as a devastatingly charming and perfect demon named Jung Gu Won. He makes sweet yet dangerous deals with humans while living his life of eternity. The demon only makes deals with the people whose lives are like hell. He holds the human souls as collateral. His life changes after he loses his power after he enters a contractual marriage with Do Do Hee. The fantasy romance drama will air its next episode on SBS on Saturday (January 6) at 10:00 pm KST.