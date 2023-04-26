Matthew Hutchins: Rust Cinematographer Halyna Hutchin's Widower Spotted Kissing New Girlfriend Just 18 Months After His Wife Was Accidentally Shot Dead

The widower of the cinematographer shot and killed dead on the set of Alec Baldwin's Rust has been spotted cozying up to another woman in Los Angeles this week, just 18 months after the fatal accident. Matthew Hutchins, the widower of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was spotted with Katie Flynn on a hike on Monday in Los Angeles near the Griffith Observatory.

Interestingly, Hutchins, a film producer and lawyer, was still wearing his wedding ring. The two stopped for kisses as they strolled the trails. Halyna Hutchins, 42, was fatally shot on the New Mexico film set of Rust by Alec Baldwin on Oct. 21, 2021, just 18 months ago.

In Love Again

On Monday, multiple outlets reported that sources identified Matthew's new love interest as Katie Flynn. Matthew and Flynn appeared smitten as they went around the picturesque overlook, leaning in for kisses and embraces.

It is unclear how long they have been romantically involved although Matthew is believed to have been seen with her in August 2022.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Flynn works for the Griffith Observatory as a video production coordinator. She started working at the observatory in 2019 after graduating from Central Michigan University with a degree in meteorology.

Matthew is currently working as an executive producer on the Rust set as part of the agreement reached with Baldwin in October 2022.

In February 2022, Matthew and his son Andros, who was nine years old when his mother passed away, filed a lawsuit for wrongful death against Baldwin.

"Defendant Baldwin, the Producers, and the Rust Production Companies were aware of firearms safety issues that had occurred on the set of Rust and did not take action to correct the situation and ensure that basic gun safety rules were followed on October 21, 2021," they said in their suit.

"Had Defendant Baldwin, the Producers, and the Rust Production Companies taken adequate precautions to ensure firearm safety on the set of Rust or if basic firearm safety rules had been followed on the set of Rust on October 21, 2021, Halyna Hutchins would be alive and well, hugging her husband and nine-year-old son."

Matthew acknowledged that as part of the settlement, he would be joining the movie as a producer, albeit the financial details of the arrangement were not made public.

Back to Normal

News of Matthew's alleged relationship with Flynn comes just days after Baldwin was cleared of all charges in connection with the unintentional on-set shooting of Halyna, and filming to finish the infamous western movie resumed at a new set in Montana.

Baldwin, 65, earlier pleaded not guilty to one count of involuntary manslaughter. He also denied culpability in the fatal shooting which happened while he was rehearsing a quick-draw scene in which he fired toward the camera. He insisted he didn't pull the trigger, but the prop gun nonetheless fired a real bullet that killed Halyna and injured director Joel Souza despite his denials.

After the charges against him were dropped, Baldwin thanked his wife Hilaria for supporting him through the issue on Instagram, while she shared an odd photo of herself curled up on his knees.

Filming for Rust resumed last week in Montana, instead of New Mexico.

Baldwin returned to the set on Friday and was seen clutching a Winchester firearm the wrong way around.

The movie is expected to be completed by May, according to Melina Spadone, the movie's attorney.

Cinematographer Bianca Cline is taking over as director of photography, and said she will donate her salary to charity in honor of Halyna.

Matthew was supposed to testify against Baldwin in the criminal case. It is unclear if he will testify against Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, an armorer who is still charged with involuntary homicide.