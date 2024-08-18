Who is Heman Bekele? US Teen Named Time's Kid of the Year 2024 for Creating Soap to Help Treat Skin Cancer

A Virginia teenager, Heman Bekele, has been named the 2024 Kid of the Year by Time magazine for his invention—a soap that could transform the way skin cancer is treated. The 15-year-old from Annandale has developed a soap that may provide a more accessible method for delivering medication to treat skin cancers, including melanoma. Time described Bekele as a young scientist with the potential to change the future of skin cancer treatment.

Bekele's journey began in his early childhood when he noticed the harmful effects of sun exposure on people's skin in his native Ethiopia. This observation sparked his interest in skin cancer and its treatment. After moving to the United States, a Christmas gift—a chemistry set—fueled his passion for science. At just seven years old, Bekele began experimenting with chemical reactions, laying the foundation for his future innovations.

In 2023, when Bekele was only 14, his invention earned him the title of America's Top Young Scientist in a competition sponsored by 3M and Discovery Education. He competed against nine other finalists and secured a $25,000 cash prize. His soap, which utilizes the drug imiquimod, already approved to treat some forms of skin cancer, is designed to treat earlier stages of the disease. The soap could become an easily accessible treatment option for those at risk of skin cancer, offering a simple and effective way to apply medication during regular hygiene routines.

"Almost everyone uses soap and water for cleaning," Bekele explained. "So soap would probably be the best option." This practical approach has the potential to make a significant impact on skin cancer treatment, especially in areas where access to healthcare is limited.

However, Bekele's innovation still faces several stages of development before it can be approved as a treatment. According to Time, it could take another decade before the soap is ready for widespread use. In the meantime, Bekele is actively promoting his invention through presentations while balancing his academic and extracurricular activities, including playing in the marching band and enjoying chess.

Bekele is one of five honorees in Time's 2024 Kid of the Year competition. The other honorees include Shanya Gill, a 13-year-old inventor from San Jose, California. Gill created a device that alerts homeowners to potential fires caused by unattended cooking, addressing the leading cause of house fires. Her invention was inspired by a restaurant fire near her home and aims to prevent similar incidents.

Another honoree is Madhvi Chittoor, a 12-year-old advocate from Arvada, Colorado. At just six years old, Chittoor learned about the dangers of forever chemicals, or PFAs, which can have severe health impacts, including increased cancer risks. Determined to raise awareness, Chittoor met with Colorado state Senator Lisa Cutter and later testified at the state Capitol in support of a bill to ban intentionally-added PFAs. Her efforts led to the bill's passage, and she was presented with the pen used by the governor to sign it into law.

Jordan Sucato, a 15-year-old from Phoenix, is also among the honorees. Sucato's mission is to protect the pets of unhoused individuals from the extreme heat in Phoenix. She founded Laws for Paws LLC, a nonprofit that raised $7,000 to provide protective boots for dogs, helping to prevent their paws from burning on hot concrete. Her organization has already supplied 515 dogs with boots, making a tangible difference in her community.

The final honoree is 11-year-old Keivonn Woodard from Bowie, Maryland. Woodard, an Emmy-nominated actor, is deaf and is committed to representing the Deaf community in film and television. He emphasizes the importance of authentic representation, ensuring that deaf characters are played by deaf actors. Woodard is set to star in upcoming projects, including a short film by Anslem Richardson and Stephen Ashley Blake's debut feature "Steal Away."

These young innovators and advocates are making significant contributions to their communities and beyond. Each has demonstrated exceptional creativity, dedication, and a drive to make the world a better place. Their recognition as Time's Kids of the Year highlights their potential to shape the future in meaningful ways.