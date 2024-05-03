Who is Heather Pressdee? US Nurse Guilty of Murdering 17 Patients with Lethal Insulin Doses, Sentenced to 760 Years in Jail

Heather Pressdee, a Pennsylvania nurse, admitted to administering fatal doses of insulin to multiple patients, resulting in three murder charges and additional counts. The incidents occurred at various healthcare facilities where Pressdee worked.

Pressdee, 41, received three consecutive life sentences along with an additional term totaling 380-760 years in prison. Prosecutors revealed she played a role in the deaths of at least 17 patients aged between 43 and 104 across five health facilities in four counties from 2020 to 2023.

Pressdee initially faced charges in May 2023 for killing two patients and injuring another at Quality Life Services in Chicora. Subsequent investigations led to further charges after she confessed to attempting to kill 19 others at different facilities.

She pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and 19 counts of attempted murder. Prosecutors alleged that Pressdee gave excessive insulin doses to patients, whether they were diabetic or not, often during low-staff overnight shifts.

Pressdee's disturbing behavior included derogatory comments about patients and coworkers, as reported by authorities and coworkers themselves. During a February hearing, she expressed her desire to plead guilty.

Several family members of victims have filed wrongful death lawsuits against Pressdee. Attorney General Michelle Henry condemned Pressdee's actions, emphasizing her abuse of trust.

The plea hearing was expected to continue due to several individuals wishing to give victim impact statements. Pressdee's sentencing ensures she won't harm others again, authorities stated.