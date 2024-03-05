Mark Stephen Mechikoff, the Murder Accused Who Uploaded Crime Video on FB, Blames AI For Suggesting His Confession

Mark Stephen Mechikoff, the man accused of murdering Claribel Estrella and sent a shockwave by recording and sharing the horrific murder on Facebook, recently appeared in court, where he made another bizarre claim about his confession of crime.

Who is Mark Stephen Mechikoff:

Mark Stephen Mechikoff, aged 39 and residing in Pacifica, stands accused of fatally stabbing Claribel Estrella inside her San Mateo apartment on July 26, 2023. Prosecutors allege Mechikoff recorded the entire gruesome act with his cellphone camera, capturing Estrella's final moments as she lay bleeding on her kitchen floor. Mechikoff has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder charges.

During a recent court session in San Mateo County where Mechikoff was present for a preliminary hearing, he surprised everyone by admitting to the murder. However, he argued that his confession was influenced by artificial intelligence (AI), according to what prosecutors mentioned.

The Facebook Posting and Public Reaction:

On the day of the murder, some of Mechikoff's Facebook connections witnessed the disturbing video, including a woman from Florida who promptly alerted law enforcement after viewing a woman covered in blood on the ground. District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe suggested that the accused perpetrator's decision to share the video on Facebook indicated a certain pride in his actions.

Legal Proceedings:

During Friday's court appearance, Mechikoff's defense team requested a postponement, citing the need for additional preparation time. Despite objections from prosecutors, Judge Susan Jakubowski granted the motion, rescheduling the hearing for March 21 at 9 a.m. Meanwhile, Mechikoff remains incarcerated without bail.