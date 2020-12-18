Tom Cruise is in news again. This time the Mission Impossible star has been romantically linked to his co-star Hayley Atwell. Interestingly, the news broke just a day after Cruise faced negative publicity for yelling at his crew for not following social distancing rules during filming for the movie Mission Impossible:7.

The incident had resulted in five crew members quitting and Cruise. Thus, just a day later, various sources told media that the 58-year-old actor was in a relationship with 38-year-old actress Hayley Atwell and that the couple was inseparable. Reports claim that Cruise and Atwell hit it off on day one. It is said that lockdown restrictions brought them closer. Cruise and Atwell have been together filming for Mission: Impossible 7 in Rome, Venice, Britain and Norway over the past few weeks.

The Vulture reported quoting an anonymous source who is not on actor's payroll: "They've been meeting up after hours, and she's been to his London pad. They get on brilliantly, and both seem very happy." Cruise's dating life has not made news since his divorce from ex-wife Katie Holmes in 2012.

Tom Cruise - Hayley Atwell Dating Life

Before Holmes, Cruise got married to actress Nicole Kidman in 1990 but the couple got divorced in 2001. After the separation, Cruise adopted their children Connor, 25 and Isabella, 27. In fact, Cruise is waiting for Christmas holidays and plans on spending them with his son Connor in Dubai.

Prior to Kidman, Cruise was married to Mimi Rogers in 1987. Their marriage ended after three years in 1990. Reports claim that Cruise was introduced to Church Of Scientology through Mimi. Since then, he has been one of the most outspoken advocates of the religion. His children Connor and Isabella were also brought up in the same belief.

Meanwhile, Atwell is said to have been dating an English doctor before being linked to Cruise. But she is said to have ended this relationship earlier this year. Prior to that, Atwell dated model Evan Jones and the couple separated in 2015.

Tension Around COVID-19 Rules

The Sun reported that Cruise has been exhausted trying to keep the production on track for so long. The filming of Mission Impossible:7 was delayed due to COVID-19 restrictions. The movie halted shooting in February and resumed it after seven months break in September. With lots to catch up it is said that there was tensed atmosphere during the filming as there were chances of crew and cast contracting COVID-19.

Cruise is said to have paid around half a million pounds to hire cruise ships to house the production crew in Norway to keep them safe during the shoot. It is said that the situation became tenser after Cruise's recent outburst was made public.

The DailyMail reported that Cruise was upset that others are not taking it as seriously as him. Cruise is said to have told those who flouted COVID-19 restrictions, "If I see you doing it again, you're f***ing gone. And you, don't you ever f***ing do it again. We are not shutting this f***ing movie down." Cruise has been wearing a mask on set and has also reportedly been strict on those breaking the Covid rules.