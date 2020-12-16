Megastar Tom Cruise threatened to fire crew members found flouting COVID-19 social distancing norms on the sets of is 'Mission: Impossible 7'. Cruise's rant during the shooting went viral on social media.

Cruise, who is currently shooting in Britain, suffered a lot of setbacks while filming the latest segment of the franchise. In October the shooting was halted after 12 crew members tested positive during the shoot in Italy.

Crew Members Were Standing in Close Proximity

In the incident which occurred at the Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden, Herts, the Hollywood actor gave dressing down to two of the crew members who were found standing in close proximity of each other. The audio of the ranting actor has gone viral of the social media.

"If I see you do it again, you're f***ing gone. And if anyone in this crew does it, that's it — and you too and you too. And you, don't you ever f***ing do it again," Cruise shouted at the two crew members who stood less than a meter away from each other at a computer screen, reported The Sun.

Adding that they were creating thousands of jobs by making movies in Hollywood, the 58-year-old said: "We are creating thousands of jobs, you motherf***ers. That's it. No apologies. You can tell it to the people that are losing their f***ing homes because our industry is shut down. We are not shutting this f***ing movie down. Is it understood? If I see it again, you're f***ing gone."

Tom Cruise Gets Huge Support on Social Media

Cruise got a rousing support from the social media who hailed the actor for taking a stand for following COVID-19 norms.

"Yeah!!! Damn right!!! Fully support the man for strictly enforcing the COVID19 (ghost) protocols. #TomCruise is a professional through and through," wrote a user.

"Good and so he should .. good job Tom good job. bunch of assholes standing to close together this virus is totally out of control he has absolutely every right to unleash on them . #TomCruise #COVID19," wrote another.

"Surprisingly I didn't have an issue with #TomCruise screaming in this clip. he's showing that he's not a hypocrite and that he's concerned about the film being shutdown again and people losing jobs," tweeted one.