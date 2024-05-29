Who is Hayden Hopkins? US Dancer Reveals Expecting First Child with Joey Gallo, Dispels Mark Davis Rumors

Hayden Hopkins, a 26-year-old dancer known for her performances with Cirque Du Soleil, has announced that she is expecting her first child with Washington Nationals outfielder Joey Gallo. This joyful news follows a wave of speculation linking her pregnancy to Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis, which Hopkins has firmly denied.

Hopkins, who began her dance journey as a child in Seattle, Washington, has built a remarkable career. She has toured across the US, Canada, and Australia to teach and choreograph, and her talents have graced the covers of Dance Spirit and Dance Informa magazines. Her performances include high-profile events such as the KARtv Awards, the Dizzy Feet Gala, and the Cabaret For A Cause benefit show. Additionally, she has been a part of the West Coast Dance Explosion, the VIP Dance Convention, and TRANS4M. She is also a 2015 National YoungArts winner and a Presidential Scholar in the Arts finalist.

Despite her professional success, Hopkins recently found herself at the center of unfounded rumors. After being spotted next to Mark Davis at a Raiders game in 2022, rumors swirled that he was the father of her child. Hopkins took to social media to clarify the situation, stating, "Reports of Mark Davis being the father of my child are wildly untrue. I was pictured sitting next to him at a game in 2022 and have endured false rumors of a romantic relationship since. I was just a guest sitting in the owner's box with other friends."

The misinformation spread quickly, even catching the attention of

WWE's Pat McAfee, who referenced the rumor during a broadcast. McAfee later issued an apology, acknowledging his mistake and the impact of spreading false information. "I apologize for perpetuating a lie," he said. "Mark Davis is not the father."

The true father of Hopkins' baby is Joey Gallo, as confirmed by TMZ. Hopkins and Gallo, 30, planned the pregnancy and are eagerly anticipating the arrival of their child this fall. Hopkins shared her pregnancy news on social media at the end of April, posting a black-and-white photo of herself on the beach, displaying her baby bump with the simple caption, "baby."

The couple's announcement brings clarity and joy amid the rumors. "These continued media stories are negatively affecting what should be my happiest days," Hopkins said. "Joey and I are excited to welcome our baby in the fall."

As she prepares for motherhood, Hopkins continues to shine in her dance career. Her story is a reminder of the importance of verifying facts before spreading rumors, and she hopes to focus on the positive journey ahead with her growing family.