Peter Weber, who is a native of Westlake Village, California, is the star of the upcoming season of 'The Bachelor', has been injured while shooting for the show. 'The Bachelor' is an American reality television series that revolves around dating and relationships.

The show made its debut in the year 2002 on ABC and has quite a few spin-off series which include Bachelor Pad, The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise, The Bachelor Winter Games and Bachelor in Paradise: After Paradise.

The charming and handsome 28-year-old, who is the star of the following edition of 'The Bachelor' was involved in a so-called 'freak accident', says Chris Harrison the show's host. Following this accident, Harrison took to Instagram, mainly to clear the air and he claimed that Peter did need several stitches after the incident but is currently doing very well. Peter suffered injuries on his head and Harrison stated that Weber is "100% OK" now.

The show host never gave out any details regarding the incident but, according to sources who spoke about the incident to CNN, they stated that it was not as bad as some of the reports claimed it to be. It seems like the incident was blown out of proportion by some media outlets. As of Tuesday Weber has already joined back the production and has started to go on dates. Last month during the finale of "Bachelor in Paradise", Peter was announced as the next "Bachelor" after being the runner-up of the last season's edition of the show "The Bachelorette".

The show is produced by Warner Bros. Television which is owned by WarnerMedia. The show has 23 seasons and 239 episodes in total. The production for the 24th season is currently going full swing and will be premiering on January 2020.

Peter's parents had met 30 years ago while working on the same flight, his dad was a pilot and his mom was a flight attendant, and they certainly are a perfect example of lasting love. Currently, Peter is on the road to find his lady love through the show 'The Bachelor'. We are hoping he finds his right match and lives a happily ever after, just like his parents.