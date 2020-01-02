The 35-year-old Taiwanese-Canadian model/actor Godfrey Gao, passed away due to a cardiac arrest on November 27, 2019. Considered Asia's first supermodel, Gao acted in various regional films before scoring his big Hollywood break in 2013's, 'The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones', where he played the role of Magnus Bane.

Gao's career experienced continued success with his work in 2016's 'Remembering Lichuan' receiving acclaim and earning him the nickname "nation's husband" by the Chinese press. His other work in films includes 'Wedding Bible'(2015) and 'Love is a Broadway hit'(2017).

Gao met his demise at the sets of 'Chase Me'

Gao met his demise at the sets of the sports reality show 'Chase Me', airing on Zhejiang Television. On November 27, while filming the show in Ningbo (China) at 1:45 AM, Gao collapsed. He was later taken a nearby hospital where resuscitation attempts were performed for nearly 3 hours before pronouncing him dead.

The controversy grew around his death with people pointing fingers at the broadcast network, the sports reality show was airing on, over the poor health and safety conditions of the show. The show was subsequently slashed from airing and an apology was issued to Gao's parents. A representative from Zhejiang Television came forward with a statement taking responsibility for the untimely death.

Bella Su shared photos of her and Gao on Instagram

Gao's body was moved to a funeral home in Ningbo, after which it was returned to Taiwan on December 2, 2019. At the behest of Gao's mother, he was given a traditional Buddhist ceremony on December 15, 2019. At New Year's Eve, on December 31, Bella Su's Instagram account became public after it had been made private on the day of his passing.

"You are heaven's most wonderful gift to me, thank you for everything you taught me. I've experienced fullness in my life and from now I'll carry your light and your eternal love and we shall never part." she wrote on her Instagram, accompanied by three photos of her and Gao.

The tragedy becomes sadder after it was revealed by one of Gao's friends that he was planning to propose Bella Su, in the presence of both their parents. "Your love made my life whole. Through our love we will never be apart," she added in English. She also honoured him in the days after his death by changing her Instagram bio to "Whatever we are, you and I will always collide."