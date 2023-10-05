Who Was Roy Richter? Former NYPD Union Head Dies by Suicide in His New York Home on His Wife's Birthday

Roy T. Richter, a former NYPD union leader and respected attorney, was found dead by suicide at his home at McDowell Park in Ardsley, Westchester on Wednesday, as stated by law enforcement sources. He was 56. Richter is believed to have died on Tuesday, which also happened to be his wife's birthday, according to a post on his daughter's Instagram Stories.

The Westchester Medical Examiner's Office has confirmed that Richter's cause of death was a "self-inflicted intra-oral gunshot wound." Richter had an extensive career in the NYPD, dedicating 33 years of service until his retirement in January 2020, reaching the rank of deputy chief, as mentioned in his professional biography.

Committed Suicide on His Wife's Birthday

For the final 12 years of his law enforcement career, Richter held the position of president in the NYPD Captains Endowment Association (CEA), a role he was elected to for three consecutive terms.

The CEA represents a significant number of active and retired uniformed commanders, ranging from captains to deputy chiefs—approximately 780 active and 1,400 retired members, as noted in his LinkedIn profile.

"Roy Richter was a consummate professional, highly respected across every rank in the NYPD and beyond," a law enforcement union official said.

"His positive impact on the lives of thousands of cops over the course of his union leadership will always be his legacy. He will be dearly missed."

On his last day in office, Richter successfully negotiated a new contract deal that provided a substantial 10% increase in compensation for the association's members, enhancing their overall remuneration, as detailed in the description.

"The one thing that this agreement acknowledges is the service and the sacrifice that the members of this coalition give to the city of New York everyday. We're no better than any other city worker – we're just a little bit different," Richter said at a press conference in 2014 with then-Mayor Bill de Blasio on a new contract agreement for NYPD officers.

"And that difference is that when you go to work, you place your body on the line, you place your life on the line, you place your family in jeopardy, and you want to go home at the end of the day."

Big Loss

During his tenure as CEA president, Richter held the additional responsibilities of chairing the Welfare Fund, a vital institution that offered medical benefits to 5,500 families. He also served as a trustee for the substantial Police Pension Fund, which amounted to $32 billion.

In his professional life beyond the NYPD, Richter pursued a legal career, working as an attorney. Since 2000, he has been a partner at Bifulco & Richter, where he specialized in labor, tax, and estate planning, as indicated on his LinkedIn profile.

As of January 2020, Richter was at the helm of his own consulting firm, bearing his name, through which he offered clients financial and legal expertise, according to his profile.

In February 2022, District Attorney Alvin Bragg appointed Richter to a task force focused on shoplifting and community solutions, in collaboration with the Manhattan Business Alliance.

Besides, Richter recently completed a three-year term on the board of directors for the Breezy Point Cooperative, Inc., wrapping up his service less than two months before his unfortunate death.

Maria Mammano, a member of the Board of Governors at American Academy for Professional Law Enforcement wrote on Facebook: "Terrible news, Roy Richter has died. Say prayers for his soul and his family."

Richter was an alumnus of St. Francis College in Brooklyn, and graduated from Fordham University School of Law.

Last year, on Veterans Day, Richter paid tribute to his father, Roy Richter Sr., who was a World War II Navy veteran. They joined Gen. Mark A. Milley and other active military members in ringing the opening bell of the New York Stock Exchange, an event that Richter shared on his social media posts.

In the same month, Richter and his father earned a shout-out on Twitter from former NYPD captain and New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who referred to the younger Richter as a "good friend."

Apart from his father and his wife, Maryann Bifulco, Roy T. Richter is survived by three daughters.