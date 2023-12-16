Who Is Liv Morgan? Former WWE Star Arrested for Marijuana Possession after Being Pulled Over by Cops in Florida

WWE performer Gionna Daddio, known by her ring name Liv Morgan, was arrested in Florida for marijuana possession after a traffic stop on Thursday. According to PWInsider, the 29-year-old was arrested for carrying synthetic cannabinoids. She was arrested after a Sumter County sheriff's deputy saw the Jeep she was driving crossing over the road's white and yellow lines.

Sumter County police further said that Daddio was seen driving erratically on the road near The Villages, northwest of Orlando, according to information from the arrest report cited by the Villages-News. The source told the outlet that the officer detected the smell of marijuana as soon as he walked near Daddio's jeep.

Arrested for Carrying Marijuana and Drugs

According to reports, the officer then found a small plastic bag containing marijuana and a vape pen with an oil-like substance, which upon testing, was confirmed to be marijuana. Daddio was booked into Sumter County jail and was released in less than three hours after posting a $3,000 bond.

According to jail records, Daddio was charged with marijuana possession (not exceeding 20 grams), categorized as a first-degree misdemeanor, as well as possession of a synthetic cannabinoid, which is a third-degree felony.

The charges against Daddio carry a potential punishment of up to one year in jail and a maximum fine of $1,000, as mentioned by the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws.

Synthetic cannabinoids are prohibited under WWE's Substance and Drug Testing policy for its performers.

Daddio's arrest occurred after she attended the premiere of the Zac Efron-led movie, "The Iron Claw," at the DGA Theater Complex in Los Angeles on December 11.

Future Hangs in Balance

Daddio, a former WWE Women's champion and two-time WWE tag team champion, has been under contract with the WWE since 2014 and made her main roster debut in 2017. The 29-year-old has been out of action for the past six months due to a shoulder injury.

As of a November update from PW Insider, there was no specific timetable for Daddio's return. Her last television appearance was on an episode of "Monday Night Raw" in July, where she lost her tag team championship.

There is a growing sense of concern within the WWE Universe that the company may take disciplinary action against the 29-year-old superstar following her arrest, potentially invoking the Wellness Policy.

As of now, WWE has not issued any statements regarding her arrest. However, there is speculation among fans that the former SmackDown Women's Champion might face consequences for the incident, given WWE's stringent policies on such matters.