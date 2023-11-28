Tammy Sytch: Former WWE Star Sentenced to 17 Years in Prison for 2022 DUI Car Crash that Killed 75-Year-Old Man

Former WWE star Tammy "Sunny" Sytch has been sentenced to 17 years in jail in a Florida court on Monday for a 2022 car accident that resulted in the death of a 75-year-old man. This comes three months after she entered a no-contest plea to the charges against her, which included DUI causing death.

Sytch, 50, also known as WWE Hall of Famer Sunny, was driving a sedan in March 2022 when she collided with a vehicle driven by Julian Lasseter, which had come to a stop at a red light near Ormond Beach, Florida. Sytch was accused of having a blood alcohol content three and a half times the legal limit, as reported by WKMG in Florida.

Guilty and Sentenced

The former wrestler and manager has been behind bars since March 2022. Sytch received a 10-and-a-half-year sentence for driving with a suspended license causing death and an additional seven years for DUI manslaughter.

In addition, she was given eight years of probation, and her driving license has been permanently revoked.

The sentence was pronounced just after 3 p.m. in a Volusia County courtroom following a hearing that extended over several hours.

In the course of the hearing, Sytch spoke to the courtroom and, at one point, became emotional, breaking down in tears as she offered an apology for her actions.

"I know my words are not enough but please know that I think about you every day," she said.

She added: "I have done something horrible, but I am so much more than the worst that I have done.

"I try and think about the good I have done because when I sit alone and think about what I did to the Lasser family that tragic day, from a stupid decision, I feel the regret and remorse deep inside my soul.

"I know they don't get to rest knowing he is gone. When I was 20, I lost my father as well to heart disease and just last August, my 87-year-old mother passed away while I have been incarcerated.

"I never got to say goodbye to her, just as they didn't get to say goodbye to their beloved family member."

Suffering from Guilt

The 50-year-old, appearing in the courtroom in handcuffs, reportedly became emotional and teary-eyed during her speech. This isn't Sytch's first experience with incarceration.

In 2013, she served 114 days in jail in Connecticut after being arrested for assaulting her boyfriend and subsequently violating parole conditions.

Notably, during that earlier period of imprisonment, she was diagnosed with cervical cancer and underwent treatment while behind bars.

In 2019, a bench warrant was issued for Sytch in February that year, leading to her subsequent arrest in New Jersey later that month. She served a year in prison for DUI and other driving offenses.

Upon her release, Sytch turned to OnlyFans as a means of income, having previously ventured into the adult entertainment industry. In 2016, she starred in the adult film 'Sunny Side Up.'

Sytch had a remarkable career in the WWE from 1994 to 1998. She entered the wrestling scene under the guidance of her long-time boyfriend Chris Candido, who unfortunately died in 2005.