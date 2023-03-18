UFC Fighter Jeff Molina Forced to Out Himself as Bisexual After Oral Sex Video with Another Man Leaks Online

UFC fighter Jeff Molina came out as bisexual shortly after a video of him performing oral sex on another man leaked online.

Molina made the announcement on his Twitter account on Friday.

'This F---king Sucks'

"Welp.. this f---ing sucks," he wrote in his message, shared through two photos of the notes section from his iPhone. "I'm bi." "Not the way I wanted to do this but the chance to do it when I was ready was taken from me," he continued.

"I've tried keeping my dating life from social media," Molina wrote. "I've dated girls my whole life and suppressed feelings I had throughout high school being on the wrestling team, throughout college pursuing MMA, and even after making part of the dream happen and getting into the UFC.

Molina Wanted to Come Out Later in Life as Most UFC Fans are 'Homophobic

Molina added he was hoping he would come out later in life, claiming that the "majority" of UFC fans are "homophobic."

"The thought of my buddies, teammates, and ppl I look up to looking at me different let alone treating me different for something I can't control was something I couldn't fathom. In a sport like this where a majority of the fans being the homophobic c-cksuckers they are I didn't see myself doing this during this part of my career."

Molina added that he wanted to be known for his skills and what he has dedicated the past 11 years of his life to â€“ not the "bi ufc fighter" that he figured would just be translated to the "gay ufc fighter."

Polina Slams Video Leak

The fighter slammed the person who leaked the video as "awful" and "disturbed." "At the end of the day I know my character, morals, and who I am as a person. As much as I'm hated/sh-tted on I'm getting an equal amount of support & it means a f-ck ton."

The 25-year-old is 11-2 in his 13 fights, four of which he has won by knockout, another four by submission, and the other three by decision. He has never been knocked out in his career. He is currently suspended for his alleged role in a betting scheme.