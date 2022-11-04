Who Is Gigi Dior? Porn Star and OnlyFans Model Sued by Christian Dior Couture Over Trademark Name

Gigi Dior has been sued by fashion house Christian Dior Couture after the famous porn star decided to trademark her name last year. Christian Dior Couture has filed a legal claim asking to overturn the trademark, saying she is damaging their business. This has sent Gigi Dior, known for adult movies about "hot MILFs", fuming.

The 40-year-old porn star, who uses this name on her OnlyFans account, last year applied for a trademark and she was informed that her request was approved back on September 20, 2022. However, the fashion house now wants Dior to drop her trademarked name as they feel it is damaging their image.

Name Game

The porn star uses the name on her personal website, OnlyFans account, her webcam work and all social media accounts but now a lawsuit has been filed against her by the Paris-based fashion house.

"This is ridiculous, my name has nothing to do with couture and the funny part is what I do usually involves wearing no clothes at all," Gigi told Page Six.

"I trademarked my stage name for entertainment and modeling purposes, I had to show proof of what I was using the name for, so I used appearances at exotica, and a website for confirmation. My request was granted."

Gigi said that she received the notice a few weeks back but she is in no way going to do that. "A couple of weeks ago, on Oct. 18, I received notice from Christian Dior Couture that they were appealing my trademark approval and they claim that the name Dior is being diluted and that I am diluting their products,"

She said that her trademarked name has helped her make a brand and dropping it would mean a serious loss of work and business. "If I lose my name, I have built a brand around this name, it has become me and my reputation, so it's really devastating to think I might have to start from scratch and rebrand everything.

"I have thousands and thousands of T-shirts, signs and photographs. I have retained websites, all of my social media. I'd have to start again, it's going to be a huge undertaking if I lose this name.

"I'm devastated, and it is ridiculous," she added.

Fashion House Protests

Christian Dior is also hell-bent on proving a point. Their claim is that the porn star is tarnishing its image. The Paris-based fashion label sniffed in the filing, "All goods and services ... are opposed, namely: Entertainment services ... personal appearances by a porn star ... providing a web site featuring non-downloadable adult-themed photographs and videos."

Gigi uses her name for her webcam work, OnlyFans account and other social media accounts, but Christian Dior Couture have claimed that there is "likelihood of confusion, dilution by blurring and dilution by tarnishment."

Gigi has appeared in several porn films and numerous web videos, including "Horny Hiking". She performs webcam work as well, and the Cam Awards have nominated her for "MILF of the Year."

The porn film actress and OnlyFans star has until November 17 to respond in writing to Christian Dior Couture's plea. If not, her distinctive style would be challenged. Gigi, who has only been in the adult industry for two years, claimed that the reason behind her trademark application was to prevent others from copying her brand.

Gigi also wrote on Twitter, "This is the face you make when you learn that a company with over 50 billion dollars in revenue took legal action against you . . . PLEASE RETWEET THIS. I need to spread the word . . . CHRISTIAN DIOR is appealing my APPROVED US Patent and Trademark on my name Gigi Dior."

Gigi is a former New York model and actress, who is a single mom with four kids aged under 12. However, she is just two years into the porn film industry but has amassed a huge fan following.